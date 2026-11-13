Madhya Pradesh in 4 days: Ujjain, Maheshwar, Mandu, Indore itinerary full of famous temples, grand palaces, and mouth-watering street food

If you want to travel locally and explore Madhya Pradesh, the heart of the country, we are here to help. According to Incredible India, the international tourism campaign launched in 2002 by the Government of India's Ministry of Tourism, this four-day Ujjain, Maheshwar, Mandu and Indore itinerary packs temples, palaces and street food into one doable route. Honestly? It sounds like the perfect next trip. Also read | Madhya Pradesh travel guide: Discover top destinations for every traveller's bucket list

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Day 1: Ujjain

Day one starts in Ujjain, which does not do subtle. The city on the banks of the Kshipra River is known as the temple town of Madhya Pradesh, reportedly home to over 100 temples and pilgrimage sites from different eras. It also hosts Simhastha, the Kumbh Mela, one of the world's largest religious gatherings, every 12 years.

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{{^usCountry}} Incredible India suggests starting at the Kal Bhairav Temple, dedicated to Lord Bhairav, an incarnation of Lord Shiva. It is reportedly known for offering liquor to the deity. Next is the Bada Ganpati Temple, home to one of the largest idols of Lord Ganesha and a serene spot for prayer. Then shift from devotion to discovery at Vedshala, one of India's oldest observatories. End at the Mahakaleshwar Temple for the sound-and-light show on Lord Shiva and the city's heritage. Day 2: Maheshwar {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Incredible India suggests starting at the Kal Bhairav Temple, dedicated to Lord Bhairav, an incarnation of Lord Shiva. It is reportedly known for offering liquor to the deity. Next is the Bada Ganpati Temple, home to one of the largest idols of Lord Ganesha and a serene spot for prayer. Then shift from devotion to discovery at Vedshala, one of India's oldest observatories. End at the Mahakaleshwar Temple for the sound-and-light show on Lord Shiva and the city's heritage. Day 2: Maheshwar {{/usCountry}}

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Day two is Maheshwar: all about royal calm. Start at the Ahilyabai Fort and Palace, which is rich in Maratha history, and learn about Maharani Ahilyabai Holkar. Wander its interiors, then slow down at Narmada Ghat. This is where the itinerary tells you to breathe.

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Take a boat ride on the Narmada River, join a ritual along the sacred waters, or just sit and watch the light change. Finish at the Ek Mukhi Datta Temple, dedicated to Lord Dattatreya, a tranquil space for quiet reflection. Also read | Step inside a 250-year-old fort in Maheshwar where Rani Ahilyabai Holkar lived, ruled and left her legacy

Hindola Mahal is a historic hall or durbar located in Mandu, Madhya Pradesh. (Pic: Incredible India)

Day 3: Mandu

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Day three: welcome to Mandu. Begin at Jahaz Mahal, the ship-like palace nestled between two lakes. Its fusion of Afghan and Mughal design makes it great for a slow stroll. Nearby is Hindola Mahal, famous for sloping walls that give it a swinging appearance.

Then comes the very best part: food. Incredible India recommends Mandu's street food, from crispy kachoris to bhutte ka kees, one of the region's most flavourful dishes. After palaces and rich history, this is the delicious reward your taste buds deserve.

Day 4: Mandu to Indore

Day four slows the pace. Have breakfast in Mandu, then visit Nilkanth Mahal, an elegant temple complex with panoramic views. Next is Jami Masjid, with grand arches and intricate detailing. Have lunch in Mandu, then transfer to Indore.

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What makes this route work is that it doesn't try to do everything. It moves from spiritual to royal to romantic to delicious, without exhausting you. You get ancient temples, a river, forts with real stories, palaces that look unreal, street food worth the trip alone. So if Madhya Pradesh is on your list, consider this your itinerary. Pack light, arrive hungry, and let the heart of India do the rest.Note to readers: Itinerary via Incredible India, the official tourism campaign launched in 2002 by the Government of India's Ministry of Tourism.