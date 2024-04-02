Madhya Pradesh travel guide: Discover top destinations for every traveller's bucket list

Madhya Pradesh, a state in central India known as the 'Heart of India', is renowned for its rich traditions, spiritual heritage and culture. The state is home to many wildlife sanctuaries, forts, intricately carved temples and monuments. MP has something to offer everyone, whether you are a foodie, wildlife enthusiast, arts and culture fan or just a nature lover. Madhya Pradesh is a treat for all types of travellers and attracts a considerable number of visitors from both domestic and international locations. From savouring a delightful breakfast of garam poha and chai at the Chappan market of Indore to spending a blissful evening at the sunset point of historical places of Mandu, here is your complete MP travel guide for a memorable trip and a lifetime of experiences. (Also read: Discovering Bandhavgarh National Park: Where roaring wildlife meets whispers of nature ) Madhya Pradesh is a state where culture, cuisine, and nature converge to enchant travellers.(Unsplash)

Top Places to Visit in Madhya Pradesh

For religious travellers:

At Ujjain Mahakal temple witness the awe-inspiring Bhasma Aarti, a ritual of offering ash to the deity. (HT/File Photo)

Khajuraho: Explore Khajuraho, a UNESCO World Heritage Site renowned for its magnificent collection of Jain and Hindu temples decorated with intricate carvings and sculptures depicting many facets of life and mythology. Admire the temples of Kandariya Mahadeva, Lakshmana and Vishvanatha for their magnificent architecture and profound spiritual significance.

Ujjain: Soak up the heavenly atmosphere of Ujjain, one of India's holiest cities. Pay homage to Lord Shiva at the Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple, where you can also witness the magnificent Bhasma Aarti, a ceremony in which ash is offered to the god. Visit other sacred places such as the Harsiddhi, Kal Bhairav temples etc.

Omkareshwar: Another famous destination for pilgrims honouring Lord Shiva is the Omkareshwar temple, located on an island in the Narmada River. Visit the Jyotirlinga shrine to seek blessings and experience the peaceful atmosphere of this sacred place.

For Foodies:

Poha along with hot adrak chai is one of the most popular breakfast of Madhya Pradesh.

Indore: Explore the gastronomic treasures of Indore, often hailed as the culinary capital of Madhya Pradesh. Explore the vibrant street food market known as Sarafa Bazaar, where hawkers sell a variety of mouth-watering foods such as kebabs, samosas, jalebi and poha.

Malwa Cuisine: Savour the flavours of Malwa cuisine, which is characterised by savoury dishes influenced by Marwari and Rajasthani cooking customs. Try some of the regional specialities like Malpua, Bhutte Ka Kees and Dal Bafla.

For Culture Enthusiasts:

Explore the historic remains of Mandu, a fortified city renowned for its stunning architecture.(Instagram/@mpheartofindia)

Gwalior: Experience Gwalior's rich cultural heritage - the city is home to exquisite forts, palaces and museums. Take in the breathtaking views of the city from the top of Gwalior Fort, a strong hill fort, the magnificent Man Singh Palace and the Gujari Mahal Archaeological Museum.

Mandu: Step back in time as you explore the ancient ruins of Mandu, a fortified city renowned for its stunning architecture and enchanting mythology. Discover architectural wonders with rich histories and fascinating details such as the Jahaz Mahal, Hindola Mahal and Rupmati's Pavilion.

Bhopal: Explore Bhopal, a centre of culture where modern influences coexist with traditional arts and crafts. Take a tour of the Bharat Bhavan, a multimodal arts complex that features modern Indian theatre, literature, and art. Discover the native artwork and customs of the tribal communities in Madhya Pradesh by exploring the Tribal Museum.

For Nature Lovers:

For those who love the outdoors, there are many locations to explore, from national parks to beautiful locations. (Shutterstock)

Pachmarhi: Explore the tranquil charm of Pachmarhi, a hill station in the Satpura range surrounded by lush vegetation and cascading waterfalls. Explore places like Dhoopgarh, the highest point in Madhya Pradesh with breathtaking views of the sunrise and sunset, Bee Falls and Pandava Caves.

National Parks: Some of India's most biodiverse national parks are located in Madhya Pradesh, providing unmatched chances for those who enjoy the outdoors and animals. Every park offers a different ecology that is just waiting to be discovered, from the deep woods of Kanha and Bandhavgarh, which are well-known for their flourishing tiger and other endangered species populations, to the gorgeous vistas of Satpura and Pench, where leopards, wild dogs, and a variety of wildlife walk freely.

For History Buffs:

Explore the historical marvels of Sanchi, home to one of the most important Buddhist sites in India. (Unsplash)

Orchha: Explore Orchha, a medieval town filled with opulent mansions, temples, and cenotaphs, and immerse yourself in history. Discover architectural wonders that exemplify the grandeur of Bundela architecture, such as the Jahangir Mahal, Raj Mahal, and Chaturbhuj Temple.

Bhimbetka Rock Shelters: Discover the prehistoric artistry of the rock shelters of Bhimbetka, a UNESCO World Heritage Site known for its Paleolithic cave paintings. Admire the realistic depictions of hunting scenes, daily activities and rituals that give us a glimpse into past human civilisations.

Sanchi: Discover the ancient treasures of Sanchi, which is home to one of India's most significant Buddhist sites. Explore the historic monasteries, stupas, and Ashoka Pillar, which were built in the third century BCE and feature stunning examples of Buddhist art and architecture. Then, lose yourself in the serene atmosphere of this UNESCO World Heritage Site, which provides an insight into the rich cultural history of India and Buddhism.