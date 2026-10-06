No red light, no green light, just hand signals: Thimphu is the only capital city on Earth that has no traffic lights at all

Imagine driving through a capital city during rush hour without seeing any green or red lights. No automated stop signals or electronic poles controlling the roads. Sounds like a recipe for congestion, right? Think again. Also read | Bhutan travel: How to visit the Land of Happiness on a budget

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Welcome to Thimphu, Bhutan's capital and the only capital city in the world with no electronic traffic lights. While Vatican City, the world's smallest state, also has none inside its walls, Thimphu is the only functioning capital to manage traffic entirely without them.

Instead of mechanised signals, traffic in Bhutan moves under the direction of human police officers. Standing inside ornate, traditionally decorated wooden booths, these officers direct vehicles through major junctions using precise, elegant hand gestures while wearing crisp white gloves.

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A look at the daily commute

{{^usCountry}} In a March 6, 2025 post on their official Instagram page, Bhutan’s Department of Tourism highlighted this unique feature alongside a photo of an officer on duty inside a beautifully painted pavilion, writing: "Bhutan has no traffic lights, yet the streets run smoothly under the guidance of white-gloved traffic officers. It’s a reflection of the country’s approach to life- calm, mindful, and in harmony with tradition." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a March 6, 2025 post on their official Instagram page, Bhutan’s Department of Tourism highlighted this unique feature alongside a photo of an officer on duty inside a beautifully painted pavilion, writing: "Bhutan has no traffic lights, yet the streets run smoothly under the guidance of white-gloved traffic officers. It’s a reflection of the country’s approach to life- calm, mindful, and in harmony with tradition." {{/usCountry}}

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Travellers from all over the globe are consistently captivated by this seamless blend of tradition and civic order. On October 1, content creator Ian Gifford shared an Instagram video capturing the scene on the ground. In his video, a traffic officer in a cap and uniform operated from an intricately carved booth, using arm movements to direct passing vehicles, and pedestrians around a decorated central roundabout.

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He marvelled at the system in his caption, writing: “No traffic lights in Thimphu. Not one. Just an officer in a booth, waving cars through with hand signals. But on reflection, I'll take a human over a red light any day. Would you?!”

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The very short traffic light experiment

What many modern visitors don't realise is that Bhutan didn't always completely ignore electronic signals — they actually gave them a shot. As shared in a June 12, 2026 blog post by Gohikeadventures.com, local authorities installed a set of electronic traffic lights at a major Thimphu intersection back in the late 1990s. The initial goal was straightforward: modernise city traffic management and improve road efficiency as vehicle numbers grew.

However, the local response was unexpected. Locals reportedly felt the cold, mechanical light poles looked starkly out of place against Bhutan's traditional architecture – they missed the warm, personal touch and the friendly presence of the human traffic officers. Almost overnight, the lights became unpopular, creating dissatisfaction among drivers and pedestrians alike.

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The experiment was abandoned after a very short period, and the lights were promptly removed. Traffic officers stepped back into their booths, cementing their place as one of the capital's most iconic cultural symbols.