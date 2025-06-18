Pack like a pro! Travel influencer shares top 5 genius hacks for compact packing

We have all been that person sitting on an overstuffed bag, praying the zip holds until the check-in counter. Overpacking is easy. Travelling light feels impossible until you crack the code. Less to carry, no excess baggage fees and way more freedom once you touch down. No more extra baggage. Travel smart and light with these genius travel hacks that will save you time, effort, and money!(Kevin Pinto)

To get the packing part sorted once and for all, I turned to Kevin Pinto, the face behind Wander With Kevin. Based in Goa, he juggles a digital marketing job while exploring offbeat corners, collecting awards for his travel content and teaching people how to travel smarter. Kevin’s travel insights and packing hacks are exactly what you want in your back pocket before your next trip.

The mindset shift most people miss

“The biggest mistake most people make is starting without a plan. They just throw things in, thinking more options are better. But the truth is, options create clutter, not convenience,” says Kevin.

He admits he used to be that guy too, packing spare outfits for every what-if. “Now, I focus on intentional packing where I think ahead about what my days will look like and build outfits around that.” It is a simple shift but it instantly clears the confusion. I have seen plenty of people drag two suitcases and still complain they have nothing to wear. A plan changes everything.

Kevin Pinto’s top five genius hacks for compact packing

1. Plan outfits before you leave

Pack smart, not random. Knowing exactly what you’ll wear each day keeps your bag lean and your mornings calm. As Kevin puts it, “Don’t pack a bunch of random tees and bottoms hoping they’ll match. Instead, plan full outfits for each day and maybe one extra. This helps cut down the volume and gives you a realistic idea of what you’ll wear.”

2. Roll and bundle

Try it once and you’ll never fold flat again. Rolling clothes creates extra room and keeps things tidy in a way plain folding never does. Kevin swears by this trick, saying, “Rolling clothes saves a lot of space, like genuinely a lot. I also layer outfits together and roll them into a bundle like t-shirts, boxers, and socks together in one roll so I’m not rummaging through the bag each morning. It’s especially helpful for short trips.”

3. Tiny toiletries win every time

If you’ve ever unpacked shampoo spills all over your clothes, you know why this matters. Downsizing toiletries is an instant space saver and spares your outfits from surprise leaks. Kevin keeps it simple: “Most people carry full-sized products or even travel bottles that are still too big. I use tiny refillable containers, like ten to thirty millilitres, for essentials. I also switch to solid versions like shampoo bars, soap sheets and roll-on perfume. These last surprisingly long and save both space and liquid weight.”

4. Use shoes as storage compartments

No more squished sneakers and missing socks. Make every inch work for you, even inside your shoes. Kevin’s trick is simple but clever: “We all carry shoes, right? But their inner space usually goes to waste. I stuff socks, undergarments or even a rolled belt inside each shoe. Not only does it use dead space, but it also helps the shoe hold its shape in the bag.”

5. Wear the bulkiest clothes if you can

This is such a no-brainer yet so many of us still pack jackets instead of wearing them. Keep the bulkiest stuff on you and lighten the bag instantly. Kevin’s advice is spot on: “Always wear your jeans, sneakers or jackets on the flight. Even if it’s hot at departure, flights are cold and you’ll be glad to have a layer. I also stuff my jacket pockets with accessories or if I’m without a jacket, then I wear a waist pack where I store all my accessories.”

" I focus on intentional packing where I think ahead about what my days will look like and building outfits around that. "(Kevin Pinto)

Smart habits beyond the bag

Packing light is not only about what fits in a bag. Kevin swears by a few extra habits. “I always carry a small laundry soap sheet or sachet. A quick hand wash mid-trip means I can repeat outfits without stink or guilt. Trust me, it’s okay to repeat outfits.”

He also says, “For tropical countries, don’t pack things like sunscreen, beach towels or flip-flops if you can buy them locally. Saves space and supports local shops.”

Finally, he makes the most of his items. “I keep essentials like a power bank, snacks, a cap and tech gear in my backpack or waist pack, leaving my main bag purely for clothes and shoes. Makes airport checks quicker too.”

Light bags, light mind

Kevin sums it up best. “Packing light isn’t about restriction. Rather, it’s about clarity. When your bag’s lighter, your headspace is too. You move faster, worry less and focus more on the experience than your stuff. It teaches you to value moments over materials and honestly, that’s what travel’s about.”

Take a leaf from Kevin’s book and try these packing hacks. Plan smart, roll tight, shrink your toiletries and wear the bulkiest bits. Next trip, you might just breeze through security, skip the baggage belt and have more headspace for what matters.

