These 4-star-rated suitcase sets can be the ultimate packing solution for your next family vacation

A good suitcase set can make family travel feel far more seamless. As a family of four, investing in a suitcase set of 3 has been one of my most practical decisions. The large suitcase easily takes in all our clothes and essentials for longer trips, while the medium holds shoes and accessories. The cabin trolley usually travels empty to make room for shopping on the way back. When I travel alone, I use the medium for check-in and the cabin for carry-on, while my husband prefers just the cabin for short work trips. This flexibility makes these best suitcase sets ideal for all kinds of travellers and families looking for smart, space-efficient packing. Smart, sturdy, and stylish suitcase sets that make packing for family vacations or solo trips equally simple and well organised.(AI generated)

Here are some top-rated picks on Amazon for suitcase sets of 3

Packing for a family trip feels easier with this military olive suitcase set of 3. Its boxy shape means more usable space without adding bulk, and the dual-textured matte finish helps it stay looking fresh even after multiple flights. I especially like the 50-50 split compartments that make sorting clothes and shoes simple. The retractable handles feel solid in hand, and the double spinner wheels glide smoothly through terminals.

Specifications Material Polypropylene with dual-textured matte finish Sizes 56 cm, 68 cm, 78 cm (set of 3) Handles Retractable top and side handles for lifting comfort

This suitcase set of 3 brings together sharp design and reliable function in true Mokobara style. The glossy polycarbonate shell feels solid yet lightweight, built to handle constant use. What stands out is how quietly it moves, thanks to the Japanese Silent Run wheels that glide across airport floors. The aviation-grade handle feels refined and sturdy, while the TSA lock and premium zippers add confidence for frequent travellers.

Specifications Material Unbreakable polycarbonate hardshell with premium gloss finish Capacity 40L, 65L, 100L (set of 3) Handle Aviation-grade telescopic handle with feather touch Wheels 8 Japanese Silent Run spinner wheels for smooth movement

This luggage trolley set of 3 is a solid pick for those who travel often and like a little tech on the go. The built-in USB charging port is surprisingly handy for long airport waits, and the polycarbonate shell manages to stay scratch-free through heavy handling. I like how well-balanced it feels on turns, and the quiet spinner wheels glide effortlessly even when packed to the brim.

Specifications Material 100% virgin polycarbonate with brushed texture Sizes 55 cm, 65 cm, 75 cm (set of 3) Features USB charging port, TSA lock, compression straps, power bank pocket Wheels 8 silent 360° spinner wheels with aluminium trolley handle

This suitcase set of 3 in dusk green is one of the most budget-friendly options you can buy without compromising on quality. The polypropylene shell feels sturdy yet light, making it ideal for frequent travel. I find the 8-wheel setup smooth even on uneven floors, and the 3-digit lock adds just the right amount of security. It’s a reliable, made-in-India choice that balances price and performance beautifully.

Specifications Material Premium polypropylene hard shell Sizes Cabin, Medium, Large (set of 3) Lock Type 3-digit fixed combination lock Wheels 8-wheel 360° spinner system for smooth movement

This luggage trolley set of 3 is a dependable, value-driven pick for family or frequent travel. The hard shell feels firm and resilient without adding extra weight, and the push-button trolley handle moves smoothly even when fully packed. The dual spinner wheels make airport runs effortless, while the secured zip and built-in lock keep belongings safe. It’s practical, well-built, and backed by a solid seven-year warranty.

Specifications Material Durable hard shell construction Sizes 55 cm, 66 cm, 75 cm (set of 3) Lock Type Fixed combination lock for added safety Wheels Dual 8-wheel spinner system for easy movement

This suitcase set of 3 blends Skybags’ signature style with everyday practicality. The blue and white print gives it a fresh, travel-ready look, while the ABS and polypropylene shell keeps it lightweight yet impact-resistant. I like how easily it rolls on its 8 dual spinner wheels, and the adjustable handle feels steady in hand. The in-built combination lock and compression straps make packing simpler and travel safer, all at a great value.

Specifications Material ABS and polypropylene blend, scratch-resistant Sizes 55 cm, 65 cm, 75 cm (set of 3) Lock Type 3-digit resettable in-built combination lock Wheels 8 dual 360° spinner wheels for smooth handling

This suitcase set of 3 from VIP feels solid, functional, and thoughtfully built for regular travel. The dark grey polycarbonate shell gives it a sleek look while staying durable through repeated use. It’s lightweight enough for quick trips yet sturdy enough for check-in. The spinner wheels move quietly, and the number lock adds a layer of security. It’s a simple, no-fuss choice for those who value practicality over frills.

Specifications Material Polycarbonate hard shell Sizes Small, Medium, Large (set of 3) Lock Type Fixed number lock for security Wheels 4-wheel 360° spinner system for easy movement

This suitcase set of 3 in rose gold brings a refined mix of style and endurance. The ABS shell feels strong yet remains lightweight, perfect for travellers who prefer a touch of elegance without added bulk. I find the expansion feature especially useful for return trips, while the eight-wheel spinners glide easily across airport floors. The interior design is thoughtful, keeping clothes in place and organised through garment straps and zip pockets.

Specifications Material Durable ABS hard shell with moulded corner guards Sizes 20", 24", 28" (set of 3, expandable) Handle Retractable push-button telescopic trolley handle Wheels 8 multi-directional spinner wheels for 360° movement

Suitcase set of 3: FAQs What makes a suitcase set of 3 useful for families or frequent travellers? A suitcase set of 3 usually includes a cabin, medium, and large sizes, which helps divide packing smartly. It’s perfect for families since everyone can use one bag, or for solo travellers who need flexibility for short and long trips.

What is the difference between polycarbonate and polypropylene luggage trolley sets? Polycarbonate tends to feel more premium, offering shine and impact resistance, while polypropylene is lighter, slightly more flexible, and ideal for travellers who prioritise weight and value.

How do I store a suitcase set of 3 when not in use? Most sets are designed to nest inside each other, saving space in wardrobes or storage rooms. Keep them zipped and dry to avoid dust.

Which brands offer the best luggage trolley sets right now? Mokobara, Safari, American Tourister, VIP, and Skybags are reliable picks for quality, warranty, and design, covering everything from budget-friendly to premium suitcase sets.

