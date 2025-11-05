Search
Wed, Nov 05, 2025
These 4-star-rated suitcase sets can be the ultimate packing solution for your next family vacation

ByNeha Ravi Khandelwal
Published on: Nov 05, 2025 10:00 am IST

A suitcase set of 3 makes family packing effortless, balancing space, access, and flexibility for solo, work, or family travel across every kind of trip.

Kamiliant American Tourister Medium Polypropylene Harrier Zing 3-Piece Luggage Set - 56, 68 & 78 Cm Hard-Sided 8-Wheel Spinner Suitcases (Small, & Large) in Military Olive View Details checkDetails

MOKOBARA The Transit Luggage Set of 3 | 40L, 65L & 100L Capacity | Polycarbonate Hardshell | Silent Hinomoto Wheels | for All Travel Needs | Black | Money Moves Sunray 2.0 View Details checkDetails

₹16,999

Urban Jungle by Safari, Trolley Bags Set of 3, Cabin, Medium & Large Luggage, Premium Hardside Polycarbonate Suitcase with USB Charging Port, 8 Silent Wheels and TSA Lock (Yellow) View Details checkDetails

Safari Pentagon Pro 8 Wheels Set of 3 (Cabin+ Medium + Large) Trolley Bags, Hard Case Polypropylene, 360º Wheeling Luggage, Travel Bag, Suitcase for Travel, Trolley Bags for Travel, Dusk Green View Details checkDetails

₹6,999

Aristocrat 3 Pc Airpro Set Cabin 55cm(Small) Check-in 66cm(Medium) Check-in 75cm(Large) 8 Wheels Spinner Trolley Bags, Hard Case Luggage, Lightweight Bag & Combination Lock|7 Years Warranty (Blue) View Details checkDetails

₹6,299

Skybags Set of 3 (55+65+75 Cm) ABS Stroke Hard Spinner Luggage Printed Spinner Luggage Trolley with 8 Wheels and in-Built Combination Lock|Unisex - Blue & White View Details checkDetails

₹7,599

VIP Hard Trolley Bags Set Polycarbonate Sera (Set Of 3 Pieces) Small Medium And Large 4 Spinner Wheels Unisex Hardsided Luggage (K Dark Grey), 54 Cm View Details checkDetails

₹6,800

Kenneth Cole Reaction Renegade 8-Wheel Hardside Expandable 3-Piece Set: 20 Carry-On, 24, 28 Luggage, Rose Gold View Details checkDetails

₹11,049

A good suitcase set can make family travel feel far more seamless. As a family of four, investing in a suitcase set of 3 has been one of my most practical decisions. The large suitcase easily takes in all our clothes and essentials for longer trips, while the medium holds shoes and accessories. The cabin trolley usually travels empty to make room for shopping on the way back. When I travel alone, I use the medium for check-in and the cabin for carry-on, while my husband prefers just the cabin for short work trips. This flexibility makes these best suitcase sets ideal for all kinds of travellers and families looking for smart, space-efficient packing.

Smart, sturdy, and stylish suitcase sets that make packing for family vacations or solo trips equally simple and well organised.(AI generated)
Smart, sturdy, and stylish suitcase sets that make packing for family vacations or solo trips equally simple and well organised.(AI generated)

Here are some top-rated picks on Amazon for suitcase sets of 3

1.

Kamiliant American Tourister Medium Polypropylene Harrier Zing 3-Piece Luggage Set - 56, 68 & 78 Cm Hard-Sided 8-Wheel Spinner Suitcases (Small, & Large) in Military Olive
Packing for a family trip feels easier with this military olive suitcase set of 3. Its boxy shape means more usable space without adding bulk, and the dual-textured matte finish helps it stay looking fresh even after multiple flights. I especially like the 50-50 split compartments that make sorting clothes and shoes simple. The retractable handles feel solid in hand, and the double spinner wheels glide smoothly through terminals.

Specifications

Material
Polypropylene with dual-textured matte finish
Sizes
56 cm, 68 cm, 78 cm (set of 3)
Handles
Retractable top and side handles for lifting comfort

2.

MOKOBARA The Transit Luggage Set of 3 | 40L, 65L & 100L Capacity | Polycarbonate Hardshell | Silent Hinomoto Wheels | for All Travel Needs | Black | Money Moves Sunray 2.0
This suitcase set of 3 brings together sharp design and reliable function in true Mokobara style. The glossy polycarbonate shell feels solid yet lightweight, built to handle constant use. What stands out is how quietly it moves, thanks to the Japanese Silent Run wheels that glide across airport floors. The aviation-grade handle feels refined and sturdy, while the TSA lock and premium zippers add confidence for frequent travellers.

Specifications

Material
Unbreakable polycarbonate hardshell with premium gloss finish
Capacity
40L, 65L, 100L (set of 3)
Handle
Aviation-grade telescopic handle with feather touch
Wheels
8 Japanese Silent Run spinner wheels for smooth movement

3.

Urban Jungle by Safari, Trolley Bags Set of 3, Cabin, Medium & Large Luggage, Premium Hardside Polycarbonate Suitcase with USB Charging Port, 8 Silent Wheels and TSA Lock (Yellow)
This luggage trolley set of 3 is a solid pick for those who travel often and like a little tech on the go. The built-in USB charging port is surprisingly handy for long airport waits, and the polycarbonate shell manages to stay scratch-free through heavy handling. I like how well-balanced it feels on turns, and the quiet spinner wheels glide effortlessly even when packed to the brim.

Specifications

Material
100% virgin polycarbonate with brushed texture
Sizes
55 cm, 65 cm, 75 cm (set of 3)
Features
USB charging port, TSA lock, compression straps, power bank pocket
Wheels
8 silent 360° spinner wheels with aluminium trolley handle

4.

Safari Pentagon Pro 8 Wheels Set of 3 (Cabin+ Medium + Large) Trolley Bags, Hard Case Polypropylene, 360º Wheeling Luggage, Travel Bag, Suitcase for Travel, Trolley Bags for Travel, Dusk Green
This suitcase set of 3 in dusk green is one of the most budget-friendly options you can buy without compromising on quality. The polypropylene shell feels sturdy yet light, making it ideal for frequent travel. I find the 8-wheel setup smooth even on uneven floors, and the 3-digit lock adds just the right amount of security. It’s a reliable, made-in-India choice that balances price and performance beautifully.

Specifications

Material
Premium polypropylene hard shell
Sizes
Cabin, Medium, Large (set of 3)
Lock Type
3-digit fixed combination lock
Wheels
8-wheel 360° spinner system for smooth movement

5.

Aristocrat 3 Pc Airpro Set Cabin 55cm(Small) Check-in 66cm(Medium) Check-in 75cm(Large) 8 Wheels Spinner Trolley Bags, Hard Case Luggage, Lightweight Bag & Combination Lock|7 Years Warranty (Blue)
This luggage trolley set of 3 is a dependable, value-driven pick for family or frequent travel. The hard shell feels firm and resilient without adding extra weight, and the push-button trolley handle moves smoothly even when fully packed. The dual spinner wheels make airport runs effortless, while the secured zip and built-in lock keep belongings safe. It’s practical, well-built, and backed by a solid seven-year warranty.

Specifications

Material
Durable hard shell construction
Sizes
55 cm, 66 cm, 75 cm (set of 3)
Lock Type
Fixed combination lock for added safety
Wheels
Dual 8-wheel spinner system for easy movement

6.

Skybags Set of 3 (55+65+75 Cm) ABS Stroke Hard Spinner Luggage Printed Spinner Luggage Trolley with 8 Wheels and in-Built Combination Lock|Unisex - Blue & White
This suitcase set of 3 blends Skybags’ signature style with everyday practicality. The blue and white print gives it a fresh, travel-ready look, while the ABS and polypropylene shell keeps it lightweight yet impact-resistant. I like how easily it rolls on its 8 dual spinner wheels, and the adjustable handle feels steady in hand. The in-built combination lock and compression straps make packing simpler and travel safer, all at a great value.

Specifications

Material
ABS and polypropylene blend, scratch-resistant
Sizes
55 cm, 65 cm, 75 cm (set of 3)
Lock Type
3-digit resettable in-built combination lock
Wheels
8 dual 360° spinner wheels for smooth handling

7.

VIP Hard Trolley Bags Set Polycarbonate Sera (Set Of 3 Pieces) Small Medium And Large 4 Spinner Wheels Unisex Hardsided Luggage (K Dark Grey), 54 Cm
This suitcase set of 3 from VIP feels solid, functional, and thoughtfully built for regular travel. The dark grey polycarbonate shell gives it a sleek look while staying durable through repeated use. It’s lightweight enough for quick trips yet sturdy enough for check-in. The spinner wheels move quietly, and the number lock adds a layer of security. It’s a simple, no-fuss choice for those who value practicality over frills.

Specifications

Material
Polycarbonate hard shell
Sizes
Small, Medium, Large (set of 3)
Lock Type
Fixed number lock for security
Wheels
4-wheel 360° spinner system for easy movement

8.

Kenneth Cole Reaction Renegade 8-Wheel Hardside Expandable 3-Piece Set: 20'' Carry-On, 24'', 28'' Luggage, Rose Gold
This suitcase set of 3 in rose gold brings a refined mix of style and endurance. The ABS shell feels strong yet remains lightweight, perfect for travellers who prefer a touch of elegance without added bulk. I find the expansion feature especially useful for return trips, while the eight-wheel spinners glide easily across airport floors. The interior design is thoughtful, keeping clothes in place and organised through garment straps and zip pockets.

Specifications

Material
Durable ABS hard shell with moulded corner guards
Sizes
20", 24", 28" (set of 3, expandable)
Handle
Retractable push-button telescopic trolley handle
Wheels
8 multi-directional spinner wheels for 360° movement

  • What makes a suitcase set of 3 useful for families or frequent travellers?

    A suitcase set of 3 usually includes a cabin, medium, and large sizes, which helps divide packing smartly. It’s perfect for families since everyone can use one bag, or for solo travellers who need flexibility for short and long trips.

  • What is the difference between polycarbonate and polypropylene luggage trolley sets?

    Polycarbonate tends to feel more premium, offering shine and impact resistance, while polypropylene is lighter, slightly more flexible, and ideal for travellers who prioritise weight and value.

  • How do I store a suitcase set of 3 when not in use?

    Most sets are designed to nest inside each other, saving space in wardrobes or storage rooms. Keep them zipped and dry to avoid dust.

  • Which brands offer the best luggage trolley sets right now?

    Mokobara, Safari, American Tourister, VIP, and Skybags are reliable picks for quality, warranty, and design, covering everything from budget-friendly to premium suitcase sets.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
