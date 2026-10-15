Where to travel this festive season? 5 holiday ideas across India for every kind of traveller

The festive season awakens the wanderlust in everyone. As the holidays approach, people begin planning where to go and how to make the most of their days off. From bustling cities alive with celebrations to quiet mountain retreats, there is a destination for every type of traveller.ALSO READ: Zeenat Aman shares her Jaipur day out and why she no longer follows a travel checklist. See pics

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So, we asked Ravi Gosain, president of IATO, for holiday recommendations for the festive season. He shared five holiday ideas across India, whether you are planning a family getaway, a romantic escape, or a solo adventure.

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He noted that travellers look forward to the festive season around October and November as an opportunity to plan a getaway.

“Festivals provide a wonderful opportunity to take a break from daily routine and turn a few free days into lasting memories. From travelling with family to spending the holiday with a sweetheart to travelling alone, India seems to offer plenty of opportunities to celebrate, discover and enjoy life,” he said.

Often, most associate a grand holiday with travelling abroad, but India has plenty of destinations rich in history and culture, with diverse landscapes to suit every kind of traveller.

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{{^usCountry}} Here are some of the holiday ideas and destinations he listed: 1. Family holidays Explore Jaipur, Udaipur, Amritsar, and Mysore for their history, regional cuisines, and traditions.

Visit historical landmarks and local markets together to learn about the history of the place.

Introduce children to local customs and festive celebrations. 2. Romantic escapes Head to Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, or Northeast India for a mountain getaway.

Enjoy scenic views, relaxing activities, and a slower pace of travel.

Spend time together over a candlelit dinner or a leisurely stroll. 3. Beach getaways Consider Goa, Kerala, or the Andaman Islands for a seaside holiday and a relaxing vacation.

Stay at beachfront hotels, try local food, and check out coastal attractions.

Choose quieter locations, as these places are also sometimes crowded. Add off-beat seaside locations to the itinerary. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Here are some of the holiday ideas and destinations he listed: 1. Family holidays Explore Jaipur, Udaipur, Amritsar, and Mysore for their history, regional cuisines, and traditions.

Visit historical landmarks and local markets together to learn about the history of the place.

Introduce children to local customs and festive celebrations. 2. Romantic escapes Head to Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, or Northeast India for a mountain getaway.

Enjoy scenic views, relaxing activities, and a slower pace of travel.

Spend time together over a candlelit dinner or a leisurely stroll. 3. Beach getaways Consider Goa, Kerala, or the Andaman Islands for a seaside holiday and a relaxing vacation.

Stay at beachfront hotels, try local food, and check out coastal attractions.

Choose quieter locations, as these places are also sometimes crowded. Add off-beat seaside locations to the itinerary. {{/usCountry}}

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Goa is all time favourite among beach lovers.

4. Cultural city breaks

Explore Varanasi, Kolkata, Delhi, and Ahmedabad during festivals, and see the traditions unfold. Varanasi for Dev Deepawali, Kolkata for Durga Puja, Delhi for Dussehra with Ramlila performances, and Ahmedabad for Navratri garba dances.

Combine sightseeing with local festive celebrations.

Visit markets and experience the cultural offerings of each city.

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Visit Kolkata during Durga Puja.

5. Solo adventures

Consider wellness retreats, trekking trips, photography tours, or heritage tours to ensure that their trip becomes an individual experience.

Backpacking trips to Rishikesh, Hampi, Pondicherry, and Meghalaya are sensibly designed for those who like to travel independently.