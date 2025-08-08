Yes, It’s Hot in Arches National Park Right Now. Here’s Why You Should Go Anyway.

In May and September, the two most popular months to visit Arches National Park , a last-minute trip is nearly impossible. The only way into the park is by reserving a spot in advance.

But during most of July and August, when heat makes crowds thin, the National Park Service pauses timed-entry slots. In the Utah town of Moab, gateway to both Arches and Canyonlands national parks, you can find hotel rooms and guided tours easily. The triple-digit temperatures? A minor detail.

While it isn’t the time to embark on eight-hour hikes, this late-summer low season still offers rare moments of solitude among the otherworldly rock formations that surround Moab. Here’s how to take advantage of the lull and get your nature fix on an August adventure in Moab.

Visitors walk the trail at Double Arch in Arches National Park.

Set your alarm

The most important rule for a summer visit to Moab? Under no circumstances should you hit that snooze button.

Private tour operator Deep Desert Expeditions starts its summer tours of Moab’s parks as early as 6:30 a.m. and keeps them short. “You go in at 7 o’clock and [it’s] empty, which is shocking because it’s really a nice time to be there,” said Mike Coronella, the company’s owner—adding that the gentle early-morning light makes for particularly good photography conditions.

Deep Desert Expeditions offers tours of the ancient petroglyphs near Moab all year round.

Coronella recommends multiple quick outings rather than one or two epic expeditions, even for advanced hikers. Wearing the right gear—light-colored, lightweight clothes with full sun coverage—is also key to a good time. “What you wear is your shade,” he said.

To reach the most spectacular locations in Arches National Park, you have to be prepared to hike. But much of Canyonlands can be accessed by the park’s network of paved roads. That means that after an early-morning hike, you can still take in the views by road trip.

“There are many times I’ve stood at vista points in Canyonlands and literally the only thing I hear is my own breathing or maybe a raven flying overhead,” said Karen Henker, a park ranger for Arches and Canyonlands.

Pack a bathing suit

“We always tell people: Get your hiking done early, then spend the hottest part of the day on the river,” said Josh Surkes, founder of Paddle Moab, an outfitter that offers guided hikes and river adventures on the Colorado River.

Paddleboarders on a “flatwater fun” tour by Paddle Moab pose on the Colorado River.

In August, Paddle Moab starts some of its tours around 2:30 p.m. to allow time for morning hikes. Surkes says most August outings, like the “Splish N’ Splash” paddleboarding excursion, can be joined on a whim, unlike spring, when he’s routinely booked solid.

For less strenuous cool-offs, try a plunge at your hotel. Many Moab hotels have pools designed with the punishing heat in mind. SpringHill Suites Moab, one of the most family-friendly options in the area, not only has two resort pools, but also a series of canyon-inspired waterfalls and splash pads for kids. At Moab Springs Ranch, guests can hop between wading pools and a perpetually cold pond fed by spring water.

Hoodoo Moab, a Hilton hotel, just added new casitas, and one of the two outdoor pools stays cool thanks to a recirculating waterfall. You’ll be paying a lot less for these amenities too. In August, rooms start at $218 a night; just a month later, the rate shoots up to about $695.

One of two pools at Hoodoo Moab, a Curio Collection hotel by Hilton.

See the town—and the stars

Rebecca McAllister, owner of Moab Made, which sells the work of local designers and artists, calls summer travel to the region a “trade-off.” You probably won’t break any hiking personal bests, she concedes. But you may have more opportunities to get to know Moab’s residents, many of whom are transplants who fell in love with the area’s natural beauty and slower pace of life.

Selling goods from over 200 local artists, McAllister is planning to introduce afternoon art workshops, which she hopes will be popular among summer guests.

Around the corner, Moab Museum is another welcome respite from sweltering temps. The current exhibition, running through December 1, dives into Moab’s history of uranium mining.

Come nightfall, Moab’s greatest attraction reveals itself. The Moab area is home to three different International Dark Sky Parks, areas recognized for superlative stargazing conditions. Paddle Moab’s new Sunset and Stargazing Canyon Trek starts around 8 or 8:30 p.m. in the low season and includes a meditative stop halfway through the hike.

Stars blanket the sky in Arches National Park.

Another new offering from the outfitter: the Night Float. After dark, guests climb onto paddleboards lined with LED lights and meander along the Colorado River under a star-spangled sky. Try doing that on a chilly October night.

