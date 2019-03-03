Lok Sabha elections 2019: BJP flags off motorcycle rally

Defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who is the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Delhi in-charge for the Lok Sabha elections, flagged of a bike rally organised in the city on Saturday as part of the party’s nationwide campaign to reach out to people.

Dubbed as ‘Vijay Sankalp rally’, the rally was organised in 16 different parts of the city with an aim to cover 70 assembly constituencies and tell people about the work done by the Modi government.

While Sitharaman flagged the rally at Chandni Chowk along with environment minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, minister of state statistics and programme implementation Vijay Goel started the rally in Kotla Mubarakpur.

All Members of Parliament flagged off the rallies in their respective constituencies.

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, who participated in the rally at Yamuna Vihar in North East Delhi, said, “The idea is to tell the people about the work done by the Modi government. It is also to expose the false propaganda of opposition parties against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

With model code of conduct likely to come into force in the next few days, BJP plans large-scale events to reach out to voters, especially in slums and unauthorised colonies, which are considered Aam Aadmi Party vote bank.

First Published: Mar 03, 2019 02:19 IST