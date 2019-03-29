Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Confident of repeating Congress’ 2009 success in Haryana, win all 10 seats, says Bhupinder Hooda

Former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda said the Congress is confident of winning all the 10 Lok Sabha elections in the state like it did in the 2009 elections.

Addressing the media during the Congress’ ‘parivartan yatra on Thursday, Hooda said, “The party is already sure about six to seven candidates who will contest the elections. It is almost decided that Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee chief Ashok Tanwar will contest from the Sirsa seat.”

On senior Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi, who has been conspicuous by his absence in the party programmes, Hooda said, “If he hasn’t joined the yatra so far, he will be joining it soon. He will also be present during Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s rally at Yamunanagar on Friday.”

When contacted, a close aide of Bishnoi confirmed that he will be present during Rahul’s rally.

Meanwhile, Congress general secretary Ghulam Nabi Azad, who was accompanying Hooda, said, “The BJP has so far failed to redress the problem of the common people. BJP had promised to bring back black money but it failed to do so? Recently, Indian scientists showed their best performance by launching satellite-killer missile into the space, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the entire credit. The government must give credit to the Indian scientists.”

First Published: Mar 29, 2019 13:55 IST