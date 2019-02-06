Rahul Gandhi in Odisha LIVE updates: Rs 3.5 for farmers, Rs 3.5 lakh cr for PM’s rich friends, Rahul Gandhi hits out at Modi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi will hold two meetings in Odisha on Wednesday. He will address public meetings at Bhawanipatna in Kalahandi district and at Rourkela in Sundargarh district, said senior Congress leader Bhakta Das.

This will be Gandhi’s second visit to the state this year.

Rahul Gandhi will first address a public meeting in Bhawanipatna at around 11:30 am, and will then head to Rourkela for his second public meeting in Rourkela at 2:45 pm.

Follow live updates here:

12:55 pm IST Rs 3.5 for farmers, Rs 3.5 lakh cr for PM’s rich friends: Rahul Gandhi “Be it Narendra Modi or Naveen Patnaik, they run the government for their rich friends. PM Modi gave only Rs 3.5 to farmers,” said Rahul Gandhi at Bhawanipatna rally. However, he waived off loans of his friends worth Rs 3.5 lakh crore. PM Narendra Modi put money of NREGS remuneration of 10 people in the hands of 15. For five years, PM Modi said he would save farmers and his chief ministers said the same thing , but our (Congress]) chief ministers completed the task in two days,” said Rahul Gandhi at Bhawanipatna rally.





12:50 pm IST Indira Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Manmohan Singh gave special attention to Kalahandi: Rahul “You know how Indira Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Manmohan Singh gave special attention to Kalahandi Bolangir and Koraput. Similarly, we understand that you need special attention but Naveen Patnaik knows how to snatch that from you,” said Rahul Gandhi at Bhawanipatna rally.





12:45 pm IST Instead of betraying people, Rahul delivers on his promises: Bhupesh Baghel “On one side, people have only been betrayed, and on the other side is Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, who delivers on his promises,” said Chattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel at Rahul Gandhi’s public meeting in Odisha.





12:40 pm IST Before Odisha, Rahul visited Congress president Rahul Gandhi Wednesday made a brief stopover at the Jagdalpur airport in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar district before proceeding to Odisha, where he is scheduled to address a rally. Gandhi landed at the airport at around 10:40 am in a special plane, and was there for a couple of minutes before leaving in a chopper for Bhawanipatna in Kalahandi district of neighbouring Odisha, a state government official said.





11:40 am IST Rahul Gandhi arrives in Bhawanipatna Rahul Gandhi has arrived at Odisha’s Bhawanipatna in Kalahandi, where he will shortly address a public’ meeting.



