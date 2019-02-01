12-year-old girl puts father’s pistol to her head, accidentally pulls trigger

A 12-year-old girl in Lucknow put her father’s pistol to her head while playing with it and accidentally pulled the trigger. She died during treatment in a hospital.

Inspector Raj Kumar Verma said the incident happened at Thakurganj locality. Narendra Singh returned home on Thursday evening and placed his pistol on the dining table while changing his clothes.

“Unaware of the consequences, Singh’s daughter Ayushi Singh picked up the pistol and started toying with it. She placed the barrel of the pistol on her right temple and was enacting the suicide attempt when the trigger was accidentally pulled,” the inspector explained.

Her family rushed her to the trauma centre of King George Medical University where she succumbed during treatment.

He said Singh’s pistol has been seized and the body has been sent for the post-mortem.

First Published: Feb 01, 2019 21:51 IST