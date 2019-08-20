Father booked for rape in Lucknow, mother held

lucknow

The father of a 21-year-old woman and her minor sister was booked for allegedly raping them while their mother was charged with abetting their abuse a day after the sisters were rescued from their residence in Lucknow. The mother has been detained while the father is absconding, police said.

Station house officer Sachin Kumar Singh said they are interrogating the mother about the whereabouts of her husband. “We are looking for the father, the main accused in the case,” he said. “The father has been booked for raping his daughters including one minor, threatening them, while the mother has been booked for helping him.”

In her police complaint, the 21-year-old survivor has alleged that her father had been sexually abusing her for 15 years. She said her father also wrote a sexually explicit letter to her around a year ago.

The sisters have been sent to a shelter home where they were being counselled. The 21-year-old has told her counsellors that the abuse started when she was six and continued until July 10, 2019. The woman said their mother chose to remain a silent spectator. “I told her everything. I cried before her. But she did not do anything,” she said. “She used to send me to his room despite being aware of everything.”

The 21-year-old said her mother’s silence prevented her from complaining to the police or talking to someone about the abuse. “Once I threatened my father that I would file a case, but even that did not deter him. Instead, he threatened to get me married,” she said. “My mother said filing a case would defame the family and also cautioned me about the future of my sister. But soon I realised that my sister was also being abused. After seeing her getting abused, I started looking for someone who could help me.”

She narrated her ordeal to her college principal, who got them rescued with the help of the shelter home in-charge Archana Singh on Sunday. After the rescue, the minor girl was produced before a Child Welfare Committee.

