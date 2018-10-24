Justice Govind Mathur appointed acting Chief Justice of Allahabad HC

Following Chief Justice DB Bhosale’s retirement, the Centre on Tuesday notified the appointment of Justice Govind Mathur as the acting Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court.

Before being transferred to the Allahabad High Court, where he took oath on November 21, 2017, Justice Mathur practised in the Rajasthan High Court. He has also worked as the standing counsel for the University of Rajasthan, Indian Oil Corporation and Water and Power Consultancy Services, New Delhi.

A full court reference was held in the chief justice’s court room to bid farewell to DB Bhosale at 3.15 pm.

All the sitting judges, senior as well as junior members of the Bar, senior judicial officers, state government officials were present in the court room. Outgoing Chief Justice DB Bhosale’s family also attended the event.

At the full court reference, acting Chief Justice Govind Mathur praised the working of outgoing Chief Justice DB Bhosale and several judgments delivered by him during his two year and three-month long tenure.

Praising the bench and the Bar for their co-operation Chief Justice DB Bhosale said he couldn’t have possibly delivered so many judgments without their support.

President of the High Court Bar Association, IK Chaturvedi, president of the Advocates’ Association, AD Saunders, advocate general of UP, Raghvendra Singh and assistant solicitor general of India, Gyan Prakash also addressed the gathering on the occasion.

Earlier in the day, a full court reference was also organised in courtroom of the chief justice at the Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court.

