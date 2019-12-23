No violence reported on Monday after days of deadly anti-citizenship act protests in UP

lucknow

Updated: Dec 23, 2019 16:03 IST

Shopkeepers opened their shops and students returned to schools and colleges in many places in Uttar Pradesh as police remained on alert to stop the repeat of violence during the protests against the amended citizenship act.

At least 19 people have been killed across the state since December 19 as the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act spiraled out of control.

Hundreds of people have been arrested and many cases lodged against unnamed rioters across the state, police have said.

“No violent incident has been reported in any part of the state since Saturday evening. However, we remain on alert,” inspector general of police (law and order) Praveen Kumar said on Monday.

“We have now shifted our focus to investigation with an objective to arrest the people responsible for causing violence,” Kumar said.

Officials in Kanpur, which witnessed large-scale violence, also said the city has been largely peaceful in the past 24 hours.

However, tension prevailed in some pockets of Kanpur as some people spent the night on roads fearing raids by the police raids.

The condition of two men injured in the police firing in the city remained critical, doctors said.

The district magistrate of Varanasi Kaushal Raj Sharma said the situation was completely normal in the temple town, where an eight-year-old-boy was killed in stampede during the anti-CAA protests on Friday.

Sharma also said and that internet services had been restarted on Sunday evening and all educational institutions reopened on Monday.

No violent incidents were reported from Meerut region, once of the worst-hit areas, in the past 48 hours from Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Bulandshahar and Hapur, officials said.

Meerut Police have displayed pictures of suspected rioters at different locations asking people to inform them if they are able identify them.

Colleges and schools did not open in Meerut on Monday and will remain shut for two days in Saharanpur.

Internet services were also resumed in Meerut on Sunday night and shops opened in Hapur Road, Hapur Stand, Lisari Gate areas, where violence had erupted on Friday.

Prayagraj, where no violence, destruction of public property or deaths was reported during the past four day, remained peaceful. Internet services, which were suspended early on December 20, were restored from 1.15pm on Monday.

The city did witness peaceful protest marches on the first two days amidst heavy police presence.

Four days after violence erupted in Gorakhpur during the anti CAA protest after Friday prayers, shops in violence-hit areas of Reti, Ghantaghar and Nakhas opened amid a deployment of police force as a precautionary measure.

People went to their offices but schools and colleges remained closed following the district magistrate’s order due to the chilling cold.

The academic activities at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Gorakhpur University remained suspended but the examination for MSc first semester was conducted as scheduled.

Circle officer of Kotwali VP Singh said police are carrying out raids to nab people who indulged in the violence and that a list of 60 trouble makers has been released.

While internet became operational on Sunday in Aligarh, a week after the December 15 violence in Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), the situation remained tense in Firozabad after Friday’s violence.

Aligarh’s district magistrate said schools may reopen on Tuesday.

In Agra, which had remained peaceful on Friday, internet services continued to remain suspended on Monday and schools were also closed in the city of the Taj Mahal as well as Firozabad.