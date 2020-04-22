People should not be allowed to assemble during Ramzan: Yogi Adityanath

lucknow

Updated: Apr 22, 2020 19:04 IST

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said the coronavirus lockdown should be strictly enforced and strict action should be taken against those violating restriction norms.

Reviewing the lockdown situation with officers, Yogi said people should not be allowed to assemble in any circumstances at the time of ‘iftar’ and ‘sahari’ during Ramzan.

He said twenty-two districts had no cases of coronavirus and with 10 affected districts now reporting no cases, the number of coronavirus-free districts has gone up to 32. However, the chief minister said adequate precaution should be taken in districts that have become coronavirus-free.

He said Aligarh, Moradabad and Saharanpur were on the list of sensitive districts.

Yogi said industrial units should be made operational in districts that have not reported any case of coronavirus and permission for transportation of construction and material should be granted. He said permission to transport products by containers should also be given for export-oriented units.

Yogi said supply of essential commodities should not be obstructed during the lockdown period and no one should face any scarcity of food grains. He said social distancing must be ensured while carrying out any activity, anywhere and added that food being cooked in community kitchens must be checked.

The chief minister said private hospitals not following instructions for safety and spreading infection must be sealed. He said a state government medical officer should survey all private medical colleges and private hospitals and adequate precaution should be taken to check spread of infection there.

Yogi said testing capacity of laboratories should be increased and a testing lab should be set up at all divisional headquarters. He said work for medical tests should be carried out at a faster pace and training should be imparted to technicians for the purpose.

The chief minister said equipment for medical tests should be kept in good condition and arrangements for oxygen should be made at every bed. A ventilator should be made available for every 10 beds in a hospital, he said.

He said 77 per cent of crop has been harvested and this was for the first time that no problem was there about availability of workers for harvesting. He said in all 30 lakh quintal wheat has been procured and 62 per cent of this has been bought at the doorstep of farmers.

Officers informed the chief minister that 12.75 lakh workers were working in 12,000 brick kilns. Moreover 1.25 lakh workers were working in 7,000 industrial units while 60,000 had jobs in 119 sugar mills. He was also informed that distribution of food grains had been made to 3.06 crore people out of 3.5 crore ration card holders.