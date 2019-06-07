UP cadre IAS officer scales Mt Everest for second time, dedicates it to Swacch Bharat mission

Ravindra Kumar, an IAS officer of Uttar Pradesh cadre who first conquered Mount Everest in 2013, scaled the world’s highest peak again on May 23 this year.

Presently posted as private secretary in the ministry of drinking water and sanitation, Government of India, Kumar said that this expedition was different from the last one as it was dedicated to a cause—‘Swaccha Ganga Swaccha Bharat Everest Abhiyaan 2019’.

Kumar said he scaled the mountain again to give a call to people of India from the top of the world towards the urgent need of controlling water pollution, saving rivers and other sources of water and ensuring availability of clean water to all.

On Thursday, Kumar also met chief minister Yogi Adityanath and handed to him a book on his previous journey to Mount Everest, authored by him.

Kumar claimed to be the first and only IAS officer of India, who has climbed the Mt Everest.

His first conquest of Everest in 2013 from Nepal (south) route was inspired by Sikkim earthquake of 2011, when mountaineers were called for search and rescue mission . His second Everest expedition in 2015 was organised to spread awareness about importance of sanitation through ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’, which was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

During that expedition, he faced Nepal earthquake and avalanche at Everest Base Camp on April 25, 2015, which caused huge damage to life and property, but in spite of endangering his own life in the process he claims to have saved many lives. With this year’s successful climb from China (North) route, he has became one of the few distinguished Indians, who has scaled Everest from both Nepal and China route, which are two major routes for climbing the Everest.

He said through 2019 Everest expedition, he targeted water sector and urged people from the highest point of Himalayas, the source of major rivers of India, to save water at their personal level.

First Published: Jun 07, 2019 10:55 IST