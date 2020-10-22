Uttar Pradesh: Baghpat S-I suspended for keeping beard sans permission

lucknow

Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 15:22 IST

An Uttar Pradesh police sub-inspector has been suspended for growing a beard allegedly without the department’s permission. Intezar Ali, the sub-inspector, was posted at Baghpat’s Ramala police station.

Manoj Singh, the public relations officer of the Baghpat police, cited the police manual and said only Sikhs are allowed to keep a beard while all other policemen have to be clean-shaven. “If any of them wants to grow a beard, they have to seek permission from the department,” he said. Singh added Ali was issued a notice to seek permission from the department but he did not comply.

Baghpat police superintendent Abhishek Singh ordered Ali’s suspension on Wednesday.

Ali insisted he has been trying to seek permission for keeping the beard since December but to no avail.

Maulana Zulfikar, the state president of All India Imams’ Association, called Ali’s suspension a violation of his right to practice his religion as per the Constitution. “Beard is associated with Islam and therefore Ali has the right to grow it.”

Opposition Samajwadi Party leader Susheer Pawar said police personnel must maintain discipline but questioned why Ali’s request for permission did not get any response.