e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 22, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Lucknow / Uttar Pradesh: DRI recovers 1.5kg of heroin worth Rs 4.5 crore in Muzaffarpur

Uttar Pradesh: DRI recovers 1.5kg of heroin worth Rs 4.5 crore in Muzaffarpur

The raiding team also arrested a woman who was carrying the contraband with her

lucknow Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 14:29 IST
Ajay Kr Pandey
Ajay Kr Pandey
Hindustan Times, Muzaffarpur
Representational photo.
Representational photo.
         

In a joint operation, sleuths of the Directorate of Intelligence Revenue (DRI) and the Railway Protection Force (RPF), recovered a huge haul of drugs worth Rs 4.5 crore from the bogie of a Delhi-bound express train at the Muzaffarpur railway station late Wednesday evening.

The raiding team also arrested a woman who was carrying the contraband with her. One of her male co-passengers was released after a primary investigation as they recovered nothing objectionable from him.

Muzaffarpur DRI sources said that they were tipped off about huge consignment of heroin packed in two bags being carried by the woman. “We alerted the RPF, seeking their help in arresting and recovery of the drug. As soon as the Delhi-bound Awadh Assam Express reached the Muzaffarpur railway station, we started a search operation. We first detained he woman and a man from a first-class AC coach. She was carrying 1.5 kg of heroin and its estimated cost in the international market is Rs 4.5 crore,” said DRI sources.

Also Read: Over 40 narcotics gangs active in Noida, shows data

“We took both the detained persons in our office at Maripur and interrogated them. The man said he had nothing to do with the situation. Nothing objectionable was recovered from his possession. However, the woman told us that a man had handed over the packets to her saying that they were to be delivered to someone at Hajipur railway station. The receiver would have come to the woman to get the packets,” said the source.

Raids are on to nab the would-be receiver at Hajipur. “Raids are also being carried out at Dimapur, Nagaland, as the woman was given the packets by a Dimapur-based businessman,” said the DRI.

tags
top news
‘Raises questions on your neutrality’: India warns Twitter on wrong geotag
‘Raises questions on your neutrality’: India warns Twitter on wrong geotag
Bihar deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi tests positive for Covid-19
Bihar deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi tests positive for Covid-19
Centre relaxes visa restrictions; Students, businessmen allowed
Centre relaxes visa restrictions; Students, businessmen allowed
Government launches new inflation index for working class
Government launches new inflation index for working class
PM Modi invokes Durga to reaffirm commitment to women’s empowerment
PM Modi invokes Durga to reaffirm commitment to women’s empowerment
Shiv Sena takes potshots at PM’s address, calls it ‘best in 7-8 months’
Shiv Sena takes potshots at PM’s address, calls it ‘best in 7-8 months’
Tripura CM called ‘little Hitler’ for seeking to uproot ‘communist seeds’
Tripura CM called ‘little Hitler’ for seeking to uproot ‘communist seeds’
Watch: Sonu Sood’s life-size statue at Kolkata pandal; actor responds
Watch: Sonu Sood’s life-size statue at Kolkata pandal; actor responds
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyCovid-19 casesIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

lucknow news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In