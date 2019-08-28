Couple attempts self immolation outside police station

mathura

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 18:55 IST

A couple attempted self immolation outside the Sureer Kotwali police station here on Wednesday allegedly due to cops’ inaction over a complaint they had filed against a local muscleman. The duo suffered severe burn injuries and were referred to the Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi.

The wife’s condition was stated to be critical and the sub-inspector accused of inaction was suspended.

Jogendra Singh, 40, and his wife Chandrawati reached the police station around 10 am and poured kerosene on themselves. They set themselves on fire before anybody could respond. Within minutes, both were lying on the ground with their bodies on fire.

The people around, including cops, brought blankets and rescued the couple. They both were rushed to a hospital in Mathura. Later, they were referred to Delhi for better treatment, said police.

Police officials rushed to the kotwali and by noon, inspector general (Agra range) A Satish Ganesh and SSP (Mathura) Shalabh Mathur reached also reached there.

“It has come to our knowledge that the couple had reached the Sureer police station to complain against a notorious person in Sureer Kalan village. They had lodged a complaint after an incident on August 23, but had a grievance that cops at Sureer police station were not responsive and took no action against the accused,” stated the SSP.

“It is being investigated as to why no police action was taken against the accused. Sub-inspector Deepak Nagar accused of inaction by the couple has been suspended. More cops would face action, if found negligent in this case” stated Mathur.

SP (rural) Aditya Shukla informed that a case has been registered under Section 354 (assault with intent to outrage modesty of woman) and 323 (causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code against the accused Satpal.

.

First Published: Aug 28, 2019 18:55 IST