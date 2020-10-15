e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 15, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / More Lifestyle / APJ Abdul Kalam 89th birth anniversary: 10 inspiring quotes by the Missile Man of India to skyrocket your dreams

APJ Abdul Kalam 89th birth anniversary: 10 inspiring quotes by the Missile Man of India to skyrocket your dreams

APJ Abdul Kalam 89th birth anniversary: 10 motivational quotes by the former President of India whose birthday is also celebrated as World Students’ Day

more-lifestyle Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 12:50 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Zarafshan Shiraz
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Zarafshan Shiraz
Hindustan Times, Delhi
APJ Abdul Kalam 89th birth anniversary: 10 inspiring quotes by the Missile Man of India
APJ Abdul Kalam 89th birth anniversary: 10 inspiring quotes by the Missile Man of India
         

To honour the legacy of the Indian aerospace scientist and politician, Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen Abdul Kalam, October 15 is not only celebrated as the birthday of the former President of India but also marked as World Students’ Day. Known as the Missile Man of India, APJ Abdul Kalam played a leading role in the development of India’s missile and nuclear weapons programs and was also an author but above anything else, he wanted the world to remember him as a teacher.

It is a lesser known fact that India’s most loved ex-President never charged any fee for the lectures that he delivered in any part of the country or outside it. Incidently, the Bharat Ratna (1997) and Padma Vibhushan (1990) awardee passed away on July 27, 2015, while delivering a lecture at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Shillong.

On his 89th birth anniversary, here are 10 of his most inspiring quotes at are sure to give wings to your goals and skyrocket your dreams:

1. A dream is not that which you see while sleeping, it is something that does not let you sleep.
1. A dream is not that which you see while sleeping, it is something that does not let you sleep.
2.Dream, dream, dream. Dreams transform into thoughts and thoughts result in action.
2.Dream, dream, dream. Dreams transform into thoughts and thoughts result in action.
3.“To succeed in your mission, you must have single-minded devotion to your goal.”
3.“To succeed in your mission, you must have single-minded devotion to your goal.”
4.If you want to shine like a sun, first burn like a sun.
4.If you want to shine like a sun, first burn like a sun.
5.Don’t take rest after your first victory because if you fail in second, more lips are waiting to say that your first victory was just luck.
5.Don’t take rest after your first victory because if you fail in second, more lips are waiting to say that your first victory was just luck.
6.The best brains of the nation may be found on the last benches of the classroom.
6.The best brains of the nation may be found on the last benches of the classroom.
7.Winners are not those who never fail but those who never quit.
7.Winners are not those who never fail but those who never quit.
8.Two rules for a peaceful life: Depression in failure should never go to heart, and ego in success should never go to the brain.
8.Two rules for a peaceful life: Depression in failure should never go to heart, and ego in success should never go to the brain.
9.“If you fail, never give up because Fail means “First Attempt In Learning”.
9.“If you fail, never give up because Fail means “First Attempt In Learning”.
10.Be active! Take on responsibility! Work for the things you believe in. If you do not, you are surrendering your fate to others.”
10.Be active! Take on responsibility! Work for the things you believe in. If you do not, you are surrendering your fate to others.”

APJ Abdul Kalam’s inspiring legacy never fails to feed us motivation to polish our dreams and move closer to our goals.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
Nepal PM Oli sends a quiet message to India with a change in his cabinet
Nepal PM Oli sends a quiet message to India with a change in his cabinet
IAF team in France to review Rafale project as India prepares to induct more jets
IAF team in France to review Rafale project as India prepares to induct more jets
‘Your office is at Worli’: SC tells Republic TV to approach Bombay HC in TRP case
‘Your office is at Worli’: SC tells Republic TV to approach Bombay HC in TRP case
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address Bengal BJP on Durga Sasthi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address Bengal BJP on Durga Sasthi
Per capita GDP increased by 30%: Officials on criticism over IMF report
Per capita GDP increased by 30%: Officials on criticism over IMF report
‘Congress’ game plan won’t work this time’: HD Kumaraswamy attacks former ally
‘Congress’ game plan won’t work this time’: HD Kumaraswamy attacks former ally
Mumbai records decade’s highest 24-hour October rain, 2nd highest monthly rain in 10 years
Mumbai records decade’s highest 24-hour October rain, 2nd highest monthly rain in 10 years
Govt’s storage plan for Covid-19 vaccine; schools, cinemas reopen today
Govt’s storage plan for Covid-19 vaccine; schools, cinemas reopen today
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallySushant Singh RajputBigg Boss 14Covid-19 casesLadakh stand-offIPL 2020 Live Score, DC vs RR

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

lifestyle

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In