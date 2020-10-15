APJ Abdul Kalam 89th birth anniversary: 10 inspiring quotes by the Missile Man of India to skyrocket your dreams

Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 12:50 IST

To honour the legacy of the Indian aerospace scientist and politician, Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen Abdul Kalam, October 15 is not only celebrated as the birthday of the former President of India but also marked as World Students’ Day. Known as the Missile Man of India, APJ Abdul Kalam played a leading role in the development of India’s missile and nuclear weapons programs and was also an author but above anything else, he wanted the world to remember him as a teacher.

It is a lesser known fact that India’s most loved ex-President never charged any fee for the lectures that he delivered in any part of the country or outside it. Incidently, the Bharat Ratna (1997) and Padma Vibhushan (1990) awardee passed away on July 27, 2015, while delivering a lecture at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Shillong.

On his 89th birth anniversary, here are 10 of his most inspiring quotes at are sure to give wings to your goals and skyrocket your dreams:

1. A dream is not that which you see while sleeping, it is something that does not let you sleep.

2.Dream, dream, dream. Dreams transform into thoughts and thoughts result in action.

3.“To succeed in your mission, you must have single-minded devotion to your goal.”

4.If you want to shine like a sun, first burn like a sun.

5.Don’t take rest after your first victory because if you fail in second, more lips are waiting to say that your first victory was just luck.

6.The best brains of the nation may be found on the last benches of the classroom.

7.Winners are not those who never fail but those who never quit.

8.Two rules for a peaceful life: Depression in failure should never go to heart, and ego in success should never go to the brain.

9.“If you fail, never give up because Fail means “First Attempt In Learning”.

10.Be active! Take on responsibility! Work for the things you believe in. If you do not, you are surrendering your fate to others.”

APJ Abdul Kalam’s inspiring legacy never fails to feed us motivation to polish our dreams and move closer to our goals.

