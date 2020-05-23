Eid al-Fitr 2020: How to say the Eid prayer

more-lifestyle

Updated: May 23, 2020 14:05 IST

The Eid prayer is done in the same way like in the mosques, however, there is no Khutba (sermon) being delivered by the Imam of the mosque. It is just like any normal daily prayer.

The Eid prayer has two rak’ahs, however, it has extra ‘takbeers’. Takbeer refers to when “Allah-Hu- Akbar” is said to begin the prayer and one raises the hands to the ears, it is an Arabic word. During normal prayers, ‘takbeer’ is said only once, but for the Eid prayer, you have to say ‘takbeer’ 12 times in two rak’ahs (this is the procedure followed in the UAE).

One can say seven takbeers in the first rak’ah and then begin reciting the Quran as done during normal prayers. You must say extra five takbeers during the starting of the second rak’ah and then finish your prayer like you normally do.

In mosques, it is the Imam who delivers the khutbah (sermon) of Eid, however, that is not allowed when the prayer is performed at home. The prayer can be performed alone at home or with family members.

During Ramadan for a period of 30 days Muslims observe Roza. Eid depends on the sighting of the moon which normally occurs on the 29th or 30th day of Ramadan. The exact time and date of Eid ul-Fitr is confirmed after the crescent moon has been sighted.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter