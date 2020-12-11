Healthy delicacies for your winter cravings

more-lifestyle

Dec 11, 2020

Come winter and we all want to bask in the warmth of balmy afternoons while bingeing on some lip-smacking food. But at the same time, we all do get conscious of gaining calories at this time of year. Well, fret not! Here are some healthy and easy recipes to try out at home for your winter cravings.

BEETROOT AND SPROUT KEBABS

(Recipe by chef Dayashankar Sharma)

Quantity produced: 4 portions

Ingredients: 500g mixed lentils (wash and soak), 50g beetroot (boiled and grated), 15g ginger (chopped), 10g green chillies (chopped), 50g raw green mango (chopped), 50g coriander, 50g potato (boiled), 20g bread crumb, 10g turmeric powder and salt (as per taste)

Method:- Wash and boil the mixed sprouted lentils and coarsely grind them. Afterwards, heat oil in a heavy bottom pan and add chopped ginger and green chillies.Stir for 1 minute then add boiled grated beetroot and cook till the moistures disappears. Now add boiled ground sprouts and cook it for another four to five minutes and keep stirring. Let it cool for a while and then add boiled grated potatoes, chopped raw mango, chopped coriander, bread crumb and salt. Mix them well and make a desired size round flat kebab.Heat oil in a pan and shallow fry the kebabs.

HARISSA MARINATED CHICKEN SKEWERS

(Recipe by chef Pawan Bisht)

Servings :- 1-2 people

Ingredients :- 250g chicken supreme, 100g harissa marination, 80g hummus or any kind of dip, 80g sauteed mushrooms.

Harissa Marinade :- 80g dry red chilli, 10g cumin seeds 10g coriander seeds, 60g red bell pepper, 30g olive oil, 1 wedge lemon juice, black pepper and salt (as per taste)

Method :-Boil the dry red chili for 8 to 10 minutes, drain and keep it aside. Meanwhile dry roast all the ingredients of harissa marinade with a grinder and make a paste. Clean wash and dry the chicken supreme. In a bowl add the harissa marinade and mix it well with the chicken supreme. Leave it for 15 to 20 minutes. Skewer all the chicken supreme and cook at 200 degree Celsius for 6 to 8 minutes or till cooked properly. (You can cook it in a pan or grill). Serve hot with your choice of dip or sauce.

Harissa marinated chicken skewers

CORNFLAKES AND FOX NUT CHIWDA

(Recipe by chef Ripu Daman Handa)

Ingredients:- 1 cup roasted fox nuts, cornflakes (plain), 2 cup roasted peanuts, 2 tbsp cashews(chopped), 2 tbsp almonds(chopped),2 tbsp roasted flax seeds, 1 tsp sunflower seeds, 2 tbsp melon seeds, 1 tbsp pumpkin seeds, 2 tbsp curry leaves, 8 to 9 chana dal, 1 tbsp green chilies (chopped) 1 tbsp coconut chips, 2 to 3 tbsp turmeric powder, salt to taste and 1 tbsp olive oil.

Method:- Heat the oil in a pan. Add curry leaves and green chilies to it. Then add chana dal and peanuts to it. Add coconut chips, nuts, all the seeds and cornflakes. Add a pinch of turmeric and salt as per your taste. Add roasted makhana at the end to the mixture and chiwda is ready to be served.

Cornflakes and fox nut chiwda

