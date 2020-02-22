e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 22, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / More Lifestyle / Eat a light dinner and heavy breakfast for a slim body

Eat a light dinner and heavy breakfast for a slim body

A recent study revealed that eating a light dinner and a heavy breakfast is a way for a healthy and fit body, as the regime may prevent obesity and high blood sugar by burning more calories.

more-lifestyle Updated: Feb 22, 2020 19:36 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Washington D.C. [USA]
Light dinner and heavy breakfast can lead to a slim body.
Light dinner and heavy breakfast can lead to a slim body.(Unsplash)
         

A recent study revealed that eating a light dinner and a heavy breakfast is a way for a healthy and fit body, as the regime may prevent obesity and high blood sugar by burning more calories.

The human body expends energy when we digest food for the absorption, digestion, transport and storage of nutrients.

This process, known as diet-induced thermogenesis (DIT), is a measure of how well human metabolism is working and can differ depending on mealtime.

Our results show that a meal is eaten for breakfast, regardless of the number of calories it contains, creates twice as high diet-induced thermogenesis as the same meal consumed for dinner,” said the lead researcher Juliane Richter.

“This finding is significant for all people as it underlines the value of eating enough at breakfast,” added Richter.

The study was published in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism of the Endocrine Society.

The researchers conducted a three-day laboratory study of 16 men who consumed a low-calorie breakfast and high-calorie dinner, and vice versa in a second round.

They found identical calorie consumption led to 2.5 times higher DIT in the morning than in the evening after high-calorie and low-calorie meals. The food-induced increase of blood sugar and insulin concentrations was diminished after breakfast compared with dinner.

The results also show eating a low-calorie breakfast increased appetite, specifically for sweets.

“We recommend that patients with obesity as well as healthy people eat a large breakfast rather than a large dinner to reduce body weight and prevent metabolic diseases,” said Richter.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
Sinister trend by populist elements to influence court verdicts, says Law Minister
Sinister trend by populist elements to influence court verdicts, says Law Minister
Delhi court dismisses Vinay Sharma’s plea seeking treatment for ‘mental illness’ at IHBAS
Delhi court dismisses Vinay Sharma’s plea seeking treatment for ‘mental illness’ at IHBAS
PM Modi a versatile genius who thinks globally and acts locally: Justice Mishra
PM Modi a versatile genius who thinks globally and acts locally: Justice Mishra
Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia dropped from Melania Trump school event
Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia dropped from Melania Trump school event
‘No Left, no Right’: Tigmanshu Dhulia says India only needs good governance
‘No Left, no Right’: Tigmanshu Dhulia says India only needs good governance
‘Doesn’t get the respect he deserves’: Styris on India pacer
‘Doesn’t get the respect he deserves’: Styris on India pacer
‘India wali Irani’: What Smriti Irani says when stopped at foreign airports
‘India wali Irani’: What Smriti Irani says when stopped at foreign airports
Trump’s India visit will boost defence ties, Pakistan not relevant I Analysis
Trump’s India visit will boost defence ties, Pakistan not relevant I Analysis
trending topics
Donald TrumpDRDOWuhanVirat KohliSamsung Galaxy Z FlipShilpa ShettyShaheen Bagh

don't miss

latest news

india news

lifestyle