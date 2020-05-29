Out of the gram and tube: Social media biggies to the rescue

more-lifestyle

Updated: May 29, 2020 01:02 IST

Digital creators and social media influencers have been on top of their game during this lockdown. With more viewership and added responsibility to put out regular and the right content on their respective platforms, we caught up with a few content creators to know how the challenges they face daily during the lockdown.

TedTheStoner

If you are on Instagram, there are chances that you know about him and his page by the name TedTheStoner. Dedicated to memes, adoption posts and other important messages, Jitendra Sharma aka TedTheStoner feels, “Social media plays a vital role in everyone’s life during this lockdown. But it all comes down to what you choose to follow on your feed.”

He says, “One major challenge is to regularly put out content since most of us now have time to spend on our phones and everyone is suffering from boredom during the lockdown.” He further adds, “[If this becomes the new norm,] it may affect the social media creators in some way or the other. Things aren’t going to be the same for a while now.”

Nikunj Lotia aka BeYounick

BeYounick

A ‘content creator and sketch comedian’ in his own words, Nikunj Lotia, who is known for his YouTube channel BeYounick, says that the lockdown has been an extended break for him. But he also says that “there is a definite limitation in terms of the team being together to jam on ideas and more importantly executing them in the way we usually do”. But that hasn’t stopped Lotia and his team.

“We’ve been dishing content, entertaining people and doing quite a bit,” he shares and adds, “It’s easy to be frustrated when suddenly everything we do is on lockdown. We were happy to do our bit in entertaining our audience while also reminding them to stay at home, wash their hands, and even raising money for the underprivileged.”

Ranveer Allahbadia aka BeerBiceps

BeerBiceps

Ranveer Allahbadia’s journey with his channel BeerBiceps has been nothing short of phenomenal. Though he started by documenting his fitness journey, over the years, he has ventured into varied topics like entrepreneurship, men’s fashion and mental health.

Allahbadia feels that it’s very crucial to put out the right message. “A social media influencer’s voice is worth a thousand or even a lakh of normal voices put together just because of the audience we have created.” He also believes that if this becomes the new norm, then “it will be beneficial for many creators, but you’ll also see some content creators fading away because a lot of people rely on an outdoor location for their shoots.”

Madan Gowri is one of the most viewed YouTubers in South India

Madan Gowri

Known for his informative videos on his YouTube channel, Madan Gowri is one of the most viewed content creators in South India with more than 3.5 million subscribers on YouTube alone. About the lockdown, Gowri says, “It has been both a boon and a bane. The viewership on my YouTube channel has gone up but the lockdown has made the digital space cluttered.”

Ask him what has this lockdown taught him, and he says, “We do not need fancy studios or huge productions to give engaging content. Smartphone technology is also top-notch. One can shoot, edit, upload and analyse just by using a phone in the pocket. People are ready to appreciate any product as long as it adds some value to their lives.”