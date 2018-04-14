Vishu 2018: Best quotes, SMSes, wishes to share on WhatsApp and Facebook

Vishu, celebrated traditionally in the state of Kerala, marks the Malayali new year. It’s a festival that is characterized by family time, rather than pomp and loud celebrations. This year, Vishu falls on April 14.

Let’s celebrate this Vishu with some warm messages:

Love, peace, hope and joy all year through

These are my special Vishu wishes for you

Happy Vishu to you and your family.

Another Vishu is here,

Let’s banish our worries and start afresh.

Wishing you happiness all through,

May God take away all your stress.

Happy Vishu!

May this year’s Vishu bring you delight, happiness, and fulfillment. Have a prosperous Vishu!

May you be blessed with peace, prosperity and good fortune all year round! Happy Vishu from my family to yours!

I hope this Vishu will bring cheer, prosperity and peace in your life. Let us pray that we gain enough strength to accept the highs and lows of life with equanimity.

Here are some Happy Vishu images you can share on social media:

(Shutterstock)

(allindiaroundup.com)

(Allindiaroundup.com)

(Allindiaroundup.com)