35-year-old arrested for stalking student at Vikhroli

mumbai Updated: Dec 10, 2019 00:06 IST
Faisal Tandel
Faisal Tandel
Hindustantimes
         

Parksite police arrested a 35-year-old man on Saturday for allegedly stalking a college student and clicking her pictures at Vikhroli. According to the police, the 20-year-old complainant is a student at a south Mumbai college and stays in Vikhroli.

On Friday afternoon, when the woman was on her way home, she saw the accused, Rehmat Ali Ansari, following her.

“On confronting him, the accused replied that he was going to a nearby garden. She ignored him and went home. The next day when she was going to a store with her younger sister, she saw Ansari following her. The accused also tried to click her pictures,” said a police officer.

The woman screamed for help, following which some locals caught Ansari and handed him over to the police.

The police registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code against Ansari and seized his phone. They found four pictures of the woman from his phone.

