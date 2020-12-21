4K farmers from Maharashtra to hold vehicle rally to Delhi against farm laws

mumbai

Updated: Dec 21, 2020, 00:17 IST

Approximately 4,000 farmers from Maharashtra will undertake a vehicle morcha from Nashik to Delhi from Monday to protest the contentious farm laws cleared by the Central government.

The farmers hailing from 21 districts in the state, under the banner of All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS), will lend support to the farmers who are demonstrating against these laws in Delhi. These are mainly farmers from areas such as Thane, Palghar, Nashik and Ahmednagar.

The farmers will travel in around 250 vehicles for four days covering 1,266 kilometres crossing states such as Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Ajit Navale, general secretary, AIKS (Maharashtra), called it a battle. “This is to show the support of Maharashtra farmers, and we will not come back till we achieve our aim of repealing these anti-farmer laws,” said Navale. He described the laws as tailor-made to suit the interests of the corporate sector and trample over farmers.

He said they are taking all precautions in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.