Elgar Parishad case: 9 accused sent to judicial custody till March 13

mumbai

Updated: Feb 29, 2020 00:55 IST

A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on Friday remanded nine people accused in the Elgar Parishad case in judicial custody till March 13.

The nine accused in the case – Surendra Gadling, Mahesh Raut, Rona Wilson, Sudhir Dhawale, Varavara Rao, Arun Ferreira, Sudha Bharadwaj, Shoma Sen and Vernon Gonsalves – were produced the special judge, DE Kothalikar, on Friday.

On February 14, a court in Pune, which was hearing the case, passed an order transferring the case to the special NIA court in Mumbai, in response to the central agency’s plea.

The Pune court had directed that the accused should be produced before the NIA court in Mumbai before or on February 28.

Last month, the Centre had transferred the probe from Pune Police to NIA, a move that was criticised by the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government comprising the Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress parties.

Eleven people are booked in the case, for allegedly delivering inflammatory speeches during the Elgar Parishad conclave, held at Shaniwarwada in Pune on December 31, 2017, which according to the police triggered violence near the Bhima-Koregaon war memorial in the district the next day and soon spread to Mumbai and other neighbouring regions. The Pune Police claimed the conclave was backed by Maoists and arrested the nine for their alleged links with Maoists.

Special judge DE Kothalikar posted the matter for hearing on March 13 and will hear all the pending applications in the case, including those filed before the Pune court.