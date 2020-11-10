Bollywood drugs crackdown: Producer Firoz Nadiadwala’s estranged wife Shabana Saeed granted bail by Mumbai court

mumbai

Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 23:09 IST

The Esplanade court on Tuesday granted bail to producer Firoz Nadiadwala’s estranged wife Shabana Saeed.

On Sunday, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested Saeed and four others in an ongoing crackdown on the use of drugs in Bollywood. In a raid at her home in Juhu, officers found 10 gram of marijuana. Saeed was remanded in judicial custody on Monday, following which her lawyer Ayaz Khan filed for bail.

“We argued that the quantity seized is very small, for which the punishment is around one-year jail. She has separated from her husband and the custody of the two kids is to remain with her. She has to look after them also,” Khan argued while seeking bail.

Following a tip-off, NCB first arrested Wahid Abdul Kadir Shaikh alias Sultan Mirza from Andheri (West). During his interrogation, he revealed that he had supplied marijuana to Saeed. Shaikh has allegedly been supplying drugs from several years and is known as Sultan Mirza in the drug supply chain, said NCB officers.

An NCB team immediately reached Saeed’s residence in Juhu and a search was conducted in the presence of two independent witnesses. Officers recovered 10 gram of marijuana from the property, which was procured from Shaikh. A notice was issued under section 67 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and Saeed was arrested after her statement was recorded.

Apart from Saeed and Shaikh, NCB also arrested three other drug suppliers in the operation, and their questioning is underway.