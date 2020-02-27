HC to NEERI, BNHS: ‘Assess the impact of treatment plant near flamingo sanctuary’

mumbai

Updated: Feb 27, 2020 00:01 IST

The Bombay high court (HC) on Wednesday directed the National Environmental Engineering and Research Institute (NEERI) and Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) to evaluate the impact of the proposed solid waste treatment plant at Kanjurmarg near the Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary and submit a report in two weeks.

The division bench of acting chief justice BP Dharmadhikari and justice NR Borkar passed the order in view of the observation of the Supreme Court (SC) in its February 14, 2020, to obtain a report of an expert body before reaching a final decision on a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by city NGO Vanashakti.

Vanashakti has challenged the validity of the environment clearance (EC) granted to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to set up a waste treatment facility over 52.45 hectare at the Kanjurmarg landfill site.

The NGO contended that the EC was contrary to the provisions of the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) Notification of 2011 and the Wetland (Conservation and Management) Rules, 2017 and provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.

On September 19, 2019, another bench had accepted the petitioner body’s contention and stayed the EC granted on October 29, 2018. However, yet another bench on December 5, 2019, vacated the stay order.

The petitioner body had then moved the SC challenging the December 5 order and acting on its special leave petition, the Apex court had passed the February 14 order, requesting the high court to decide the PIL expeditiously. The PIL is now posted for further hearing after three weeks.