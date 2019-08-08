‘Heavy smoke made Pydhonie rescue ops tough’

mumbai

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 00:06 IST

Combustible material including that from stationery shops led to heavy smoke making firefighting operation tough at Navrang building in Pydhonie on August 3, according to a preliminary report of the fire brigade. Grill and barricading in common corridor added to the hurdles, it states.

The fire was reported at 4.24am on Saturday and extinguished at 8.55am on August 5. A cylinder blast was reported around 10-10:30pm on Saturday. The fire was confined to the ground floor and first floor of the ground-plus-four structure. Although no casualties were reported, it took 50 hours to fully douse the fire.

“Zero visibility was observed in the vicinity of the building, obstructing the operation, even after donning the breathing apparatus sets. The ventilation provided to the building was also blocked by brick walls. Senior citizens had to be forcibly rescued as they were not willing to come down, which took time,” said the report. “As the building was a mix of residential and commercial users, the LPG cylinder blast caused a part of the upper floors to cave in. The congested locality made the operation difficult. We have instructed police to call in forensic science experts to investigate the rapid spread. The cause is still under investigation.”

After a loft in the building fell during the firefighting operation, the fire brigade proposed the building be demolished. Vinayak Vispute, BMC ward officer of B ward, under which the area falls, said, “It was a MHADA cessed building and the authority has intimated us they have started demolishing the building on Monday.”

First Published: Aug 08, 2019 00:06 IST