Mumbai man who raped daughter, fathered her 2 children sentenced to life in jail

A 38-year-old, who raped his teenaged daughter and fathered her two children, was sentenced to life on Thursday.

“The man, who was unemployed for many years, raped his daughter for over four years in Kolkata till she turned 16. Later, he moved to Nalasopara with the girl, leaving his wife and two other children back,” said KR Khandagle, public prosecutor.

While the first child survived, the second died within a fortnight after its birth, said a Tulinj police official before the Vasai court.

The survivor filed a complaint on January 25, 2015. The man was arrested for rape under section 376 of the IPC and Sections 4, 12 and 18 of the POSCOA, 2012. “The DNA of both the kids matched with that of the convict,” said Khandagle.