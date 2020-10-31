e-paper
Mumbai Police arrest 2 more people, including railway employee, for duping Gujarat businessman of ₹2.7 crore in tender scam

mumbai Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 00:39 IST
Manish K Pathak
Manish K Pathak
         

Mumbai crime branch unit 11 on Friday arrested two more people, including a 52-year-old section engineer posted with the Western Railway, for allegedly duping a Gujarat businessman of ₹2.7 crore on the pretext of helping him get tenders for projects related to the railways. The section engineer, Anil Kumar Ahirwar, is posted in EMU workshop at Mahalaxmi, and was arrested from Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh, while the other accused, Swapnil Gosavi, 33, was arrested from Nashik.

On Wednesday, the police had arrested three other accused – Mayur Solanki, 34; Kiran Chauhan, 45; and Subhash Solanki, 42 – from Mumbai, and while probing them, learnt that Ahirwar was the mastermind of the racket.

Based on Ahirwar’s mobile location, he was traced to Gwalior and later brought to Mumbai.

All the five accused are now in police custody till November 6, said police inspector Sunil Mane of unit 11.

According to the police, the complainant is a contractor and met Subhash, a Vile Parle resident, two years ago. Subhash told the businessman that he knew a person in Western Railways who can provide him a lucrative contract through which he would be able to earn a lot of money. The complainant was then introduced to the four other accused. They met on several occasions at Kandivli and Mahalaxmi and the accused assured the businessman that they would help him get a tender to supply hose pipes to link railway carriages.

The accused demanded a commission and they first took Rs1.44 crore from the businessman to issue a purchase order and invoices. Later it was discovered that the purchase order and invoices were forged. The other documents had the logo of Indian Railways, watermark and stamps which were forged. They then demanded more money on various pretexts. The businessman paid a total of 2.7 crore between May and December 2019 in two to three instalments, said Mane.

He waited for several months in the hope of getting the tender but the accused kept making excuses over the delay. The businessman then found something amiss and asked them to return his money. But the accused threatened to implicate him in a false case. The complainant then approached the police last week and the five were booked for cheating and forgery, along with other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

