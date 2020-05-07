Number of Covid-19 positive cops in Mumbai reaches 250; 27 at one police station

mumbai

Updated: May 07, 2020 14:01 IST

Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh said that around 250 policemen from the city have tested positive for coronavirus disease Covid-19 till date.

Singh on Thursday visited Sir JJ Marg police station, which has the maximum number of Covid-19 cases in the city. Twenty seven of the Covid-19 policemen are reportedly posted here.

Other police stations like Dharavi, Wadala and Vakola are among the worst-hit across 94 police stations in the city.

Singh also said that most of the infected policemen are asymptomatic and none of them are in the intensive care.

So far, three policemen from Mumbai have died of Covid-19.

Till Thursday morning, the Maharashtra Police department recorded 531 cases of Covid-19. This includes 250 cases from Mumbai Police. Out of the 531 cases, about 480 are police constables while rest 51 are officers. About 39 have recovered while total five died of the infection.

Meanwhile, 40 more people, including undertrial prisoners and jail officials, inside Mumbai’s Arthur Road Prison tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday morning.

The came a day after Maharashtra Prisons department reported its first Covid-19 case after a 45-year-old man, facing charges under the Narcotic Drugs and Pyschotropic Substance Act, tested positive for the disease.

The Arthur Road Prison, which has a capacity to house 800 prisoners, currently has about 2,700 inmates.

The tally in Mumbai, the worst hit city in the country by the coronavirus pandemic, crossed 10,000-mark on Thursday. It reported the highest single-day jump of 769 Covid-19 infections on Wednesday, state health department officials said. The total cases recorded in the city are 10,714.

The city accounts for 63.93 per cent of the state’s total infections and 19.20 per cent of nationwide tally.

Mumbai’s civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), has made a projection of 75,000 cases by the end of May.