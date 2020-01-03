Prepare state-wide solid waste management plan: CM

mumbai

Updated: Jan 03, 2020 23:52 IST

In a bid to make Maharashtra garbage-free, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray directed the state urban development department (UDD) to prepare a statewide solid waste management plan.

Thackeray held a meeting of UDD officials to discuss the plan to better the rankings of Maharashtra’s cities in the nationwide Swachh Survekshan 2020.

In the recently released survey rankings of second quarter, only three cities from the state made it to the top 10.

As per the rankings, Navi Mumbai was ranked 3rd, while Nashik and Greater Mumbai were ranked seventh and eighth respectively and Thane was 22nd.

“The chief minister has asked to prepare a masterplan to tackle solid waste management across the state. It would include waste processing centres with a green belt around it. The CM also stressed on dry and wet waste segregation,” said an UDD official.

Thackeray said that smaller cities and urban centres need to work as “team” to improve the state’s ranking so that more cities from Maharashtra can feature in the top 10.

According to the official, the government has stressed on implementation of the Amrut Van scheme, a programme to develop green spaces within cities and towns.

Thackeray praised the urban forests developed in Nashik, Barshi, Navi Mumbai, Sangli, and Udgir among others. He said all cities should develop urban forests where native trees should be planted.

Cabinet minister Aaditya Thackeray, who was also present at the meeting, said the Miyawaki technique should be used to increase urban forests. Miyawaki is a technique pioneered by Japanese botanist Akira Miyawaki which helps build dense native forests.

The technique has recently been used in Mumbai’s Powai and Bandra areas.

He also stressed on cleaning and rejuvenation of the rivers in the state.

The CM has also directed municipal corporations and councils to build gardens to make cities and towns “clean and beautiful”.