Rajya Sabha polls: 6 candidates from Maharashtra elected unopposed

Voting for Rajya Sabha polls, which will have 58 vacancies in April, started on Friday.

For the 58 seats, 33 candidates from 10 states have already been elected unanimously, including in Maharashtra, where six candidates were elected.

Voting for the remaining 25 seats are being held in six states — Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Telangana. Voting for bypoll to a Rajya Sabha seat from Kerala will also be held on Friday.

READ: Rajya Sabha election Live updates

In Maharashtra, three Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) nominees and one each from the Shiv Sena, the Congress, and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) were elected unopposed, after BJP candidate and state women’s commission chief Vijaya Rahatkar withdrew her nomination last week.

The BJP’s candidates are Union minister Prakash Javadekar, Kerala BJP leader V Muralidhar and former Maharashtra chief minister Narayan Rane; the Congress candidate is Kumar Ketkar; while the NCP and the Sena have re-nominated their sitting Rajya Sabha MPs Vandana Chavan and Anil Desai, respectively.

The counting of votes will begin at 5pm, and results will be declared on Friday evening itself.