Rajya Sabha election Live updates: Voting for 25 seats in six states begins

The stage is set for Rajya Sabha polls on Friday for the remaining 25 seats in six states, including Uttar Pradesh, where the BJP is virtually assured of 8 of the 10 seats amid suspense if it can snatch an extra seat in the light of the newfound bonhomie between former arch rivals SP and BSP.

For the 58 Rajya Sabha seats to be filled, 33 candidates from 10 states were declared elected unopposed on March 15. Seven union ministers including Ravi Shankar Prasad and Prakash Javadekar were among them.

Besides UP where finance minister Arun Jaitley is in the fray and is certain to win, West Bengal, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Telangana will also feature in the polls.

Read | NDA could increase RS tally, but will be short of majority before 2019 polls

Counting of ballots will be taken up at 5 pm, an hour after the end of voting.

Here are the live updates:

10:10am: BJP will win all the nine Rajya Sabha seats where we have fielded our candidates. Nine more BJP candidates will make entry to Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh this time: Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya

10:05am: Samajwadi Party leader Sunil Sajan says 35 of the party’s MLAs have voted. “The BJP is indulging in horse trading,” he adds.

10:00am:

9:55am: “There will be no cross-voting, but yes BJP MLAs will cross-vote in our favour,” Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav tells ANI.

9:50am: “BJP will win all the nine Rajya Sabha seats where we have fielded our candidates. Nine more BJP candidates will make entry to the Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh this time,” UP deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya tells ANI.

9:42am: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath meets BJP MLAs ahead of Rajya Sabha voting. .

Visuals from Uttar Pradesh assembly. (ANI/Twitter)

9:40am: BSP MLA Uma Shankar Singh says though the party has 19 MLAs, it will get 17 votes due to party member Anil Singh’s rebellion and MLA Mukhtar Ansari’s court ruling. “A few BJP MLAs might also support the BSP candidate,” he says.

9:30am:

Bengaluru: Senior BJP leaders Prakash Javdekar, BS Yeddyurappa & party's Rajya Sabha candidate Rajeev Chandrashekar met at their party office in Vidhan Soudha, earlier today. #RajyaSabhaElections #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/52jjjmngPJ — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2018

9:20am: Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Singh Yadav claimed that there was no division in the party. “Both SP and BSP MLAs will win,” he says.

9:15am: Samajwadi Party, Congress and Bahujan Samaj Party MLAs come out of Tilak Hall together to show alliance.

Congress MLAs come out after voting

9:05am: Voting for Rajya Sabha elections begins.

9am: SP candidate Jaya Bachchan Ji and BSP candidate, (Bhim Rao Ambedkar) whom we are supporting, will win the Rajya Sabha elections. Considering BJP’s condition, I’d say that its own MLAs are annoyed and some of them may even end up siding with the opposition: Rajendra Chaudhary, SP

• Out of the 58 seats, 33 candidates will be elected unanimously from 10 states. Voting for the remaining 25 seats will be held in six states: Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Telangana.

• How a RS member is elected -- RS members are elected through indirect voting by MLAs through the process of proportional representation. In other words, it means the number of Rajya Sabha MPs will depend of the size of the population of that state.

All you need about Rajya Sabha elections