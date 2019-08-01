e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 01, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Aug 01, 2019

Sandip Naik joins BJP sans corporators, his father

Although the BJP is eyeing power in Navi Mumbai civic body with the entry of the Naik clan that has been dominating the civic politics in the city, it won’t be easy.

mumbai Updated: Aug 01, 2019 05:28 IST
G Mohiuddin Jeddy
G Mohiuddin Jeddy
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Mumbai, India - July 31, 2019: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis along with Kalidas Koliambkar, Shivendraraje Bhosale, Sandeep Naik and Vaibhav Pichad these are the MLA's from NCP and Congress party joining BJP party at Garware club,Churchgate in Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. (Photo by Pratik Chorge/Hindustan Times)
Mumbai, India - July 31, 2019: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis along with Kalidas Koliambkar, Shivendraraje Bhosale, Sandeep Naik and Vaibhav Pichad these are the MLA's from NCP and Congress party joining BJP party at Garware club,Churchgate in Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. (Photo by Pratik Chorge/Hindustan Times)(Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)

Sandip Naik, who quit from the post of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA on Tuesday, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday, but without any NCP corporator from the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC).

The corporators said they are waiting for an indication from senior NCP leader and Sandip’s father Ganesh Naik before making a move.

The NCP has 52 members in the house and the support of five independents. A large number of these corporators have held meetings and want Ganesh Naik to join the BJP.

The senior Naik, however, hasn’t met them yet.

Although the BJP is eyeing power in Navi Mumbai civic body with the entry of the Naik clan that has been dominating the civic politics in the city, it won’t be easy.

All 52 NCP corporators may not follow the Naiks to the BJP. Some of them may prefer to stay with the NCP, while a few may cross over to the Shiv Sena.

Former deputy mayor and senior NCP corporator Ashok Gawde has declared that he and his corporator daughter Sapna will not quit the party.

“Apart from the Gawdes, two others, Shankar More and Sayli Shinde, did not attend a meeting called by the Naiks. While some NCP corporators could stay back, some could go to
the Shiv Sena,” said an insider.

On the absence of any corporator from the BJP’s event, NCP’s Navi Mumbai president Anant Sutar
said, “The corporators can’t go there. In fact, our numbers will increase. All our corporators have asked our leader Ganesh Naik to take a call.”

First Published: Aug 01, 2019 05:28 IST

tags
more from mumbai
top news
    trending topics
    CCD owner VG Siddhartha’s body foundIMA strike over NMC bill 2019Ashes, England vs AustraliaTriple Talaq Bill in Rajya SabhaUnnao rape survivor’s accidentZomato
    don't miss