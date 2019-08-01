Sandip Naik joins BJP sans corporators, his father

mumbai

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 05:28 IST

Sandip Naik, who quit from the post of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA on Tuesday, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday, but without any NCP corporator from the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC).

The corporators said they are waiting for an indication from senior NCP leader and Sandip’s father Ganesh Naik before making a move.

The NCP has 52 members in the house and the support of five independents. A large number of these corporators have held meetings and want Ganesh Naik to join the BJP.

The senior Naik, however, hasn’t met them yet.

Although the BJP is eyeing power in Navi Mumbai civic body with the entry of the Naik clan that has been dominating the civic politics in the city, it won’t be easy.

All 52 NCP corporators may not follow the Naiks to the BJP. Some of them may prefer to stay with the NCP, while a few may cross over to the Shiv Sena.

Former deputy mayor and senior NCP corporator Ashok Gawde has declared that he and his corporator daughter Sapna will not quit the party.

“Apart from the Gawdes, two others, Shankar More and Sayli Shinde, did not attend a meeting called by the Naiks. While some NCP corporators could stay back, some could go to

the Shiv Sena,” said an insider.

On the absence of any corporator from the BJP’s event, NCP’s Navi Mumbai president Anant Sutar

said, “The corporators can’t go there. In fact, our numbers will increase. All our corporators have asked our leader Ganesh Naik to take a call.”

