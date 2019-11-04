Shiv Sena claims it has support of 175 MLAs

mumbai

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 01:04 IST

Even as Shiv Sena claimed that it has the support of around 175 MLAs on Sunday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has reportedly offered its ally a few key departments to convince it to join them in forming the Maharashtra government.

Chief minister (CM) Devendra Fadnavis said the deadlock between the saffron allies will end soon, while Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray said it will soon be clear if the Sena will be in power. Although leaders from both parties have not confirmed any such negotiations, BJP insiders hinted that there was a proposal to offer Sena more key departments, such as revenue and finance, in a bid to end the political impasse since the Assembly election results were announced on October 24.

The Sena has been insistent on equal sharing of power and responsibilities, including the post of chief minister. BJP leaders feel the Sena leadership will agree to share remaining departments equally if offered key portfolios, excluding the post of CM.

Fadnavis is expected to meet BJP chief Amit Shah in Delhi on Monday to discuss the party’s negotiations with Sena .

On Sunday, Sena MP Sanjay Raut said the party could get the support of close to 175 MLAs and the swearing-in of the Sena government will take place at Shivaji Park. He also has said that party leaders will soon meet the Governor to request him to begin the process of government formation. The Sena has maintained it is exploring other “political alternatives”, fuelling the possibility of the Opposition — NCP and the Congress — supporting it to keep the BJP out of power. Thackeray said, “You will come to know in the coming days if the Sena will be in power.”

Meanwhile, both Fadnavis and Thackeray visited farmers affected by unseasonal rain in the past few weeks.

The BJP and Sena had a pre-poll alliance in Maharashtra, but the allies have been unable to reach a middle ground on government formation. BJP won 105 seats in the 288-member Assembly, emerging as the single-largest party. Sena won 56 seats, NCP 54 and Congress 44.