State goes into shutdown mode; sees 5 new cases

mumbai

Updated: Mar 14, 2020 00:26 IST

The Maharashtra government ordered a shutdown of cinema theatres, auditoriums, gymnasiums and swimming pools in Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and Nagpur from Friday midnight till March 30, in view of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak. Chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray made the announcement in the state legislature on Friday. He said private establishments have been asked to allow employees to work from home.

Meanwhile, five more people — two in Nagpur and one each in Mumbai and Pune and Ahmednagar — tested positive for coronavirus, taking the number of infected in the state to 18. “The next 15 days are important for us and we need to take extra precautions,” the CM said.

He added that no decision has been taken to close down schools, although schools in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad will be shut till further orders.

State health minister Rajesh Tope said that schools and colleges in Mumbai have not been asked to remain shut as there is no need and doing so could create panic. “We are not closing schools in Mumbai as we don’t want to create any unnecessary panic. We will do so if required,” said Tope.

The government has invoked provisions of the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, to enable its administration to enforce decisions aimed at preventing or containing the outbreak.

“As precaution is better than cure, the state government has decided to take further measures. We have decided to shut down cinema halls, auditoriums, gyms and swimming pools in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and Nagpur from Friday midnight till next orders. The state government will review the situation on March 30 to decide whether to continue with the shutdown or revoke it,” Thackeray said.

“We cannot stop people from travelling in trains and buses, but the state government will request all private firms to allow ‘work-from-home’ option for their employees, so that crowds at public places can be avoided wherever possible,” Thackeray said. He also appealed to people to avoid coming out of home if not necessary. “Avoid large gatherings or crowded places… We appeal to all the citizens to avoid coming out of home if not necessary. Also, avoid going to malls, hotels and restaurants, to be safe,” Thackeray said.

He explained that the number of cases is going down in China’s Wuhan, where the outbreak originated, because they implemented a complete shutdown. “We can also defeat the situation if we follow all the precautions and safety measures. The situation in the state is under control,” he added.

Thackeray said that since majority of the state’s cases are from Pune (10), the government has decided to shut down all schools in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad until the next order. This will not be applicable for students of Class 10 and 12 as their board exams are going on. “The decision to shut down schools in other areas of the state will be taken as and when required,” he said.

Thackeray said the state government will ask all the organisers and event management firms to cancel all religious, cultural, commercial and sports events. “The state government will give no permission to any such events. If given previously, that will also be cancelled,” he said.

Thackeray also declared that there would be no compulsory quarantine of people coming from seven countries — China, Italy, Iran, South Korea, Spain, France and Germany — which was declared on Thursday. “In its fresh guidelines, the Central government has asked to quarantine only those who have symptoms of coronavirus. The rest will be allowed to go home. However, they will be monitored and will also have to self-quarantine at home for 14 days,” he said, adding, “The state government has also asked the Centre to add names of United States of America (US) and Dubai in the list as in Maharashtra, the affected people are found to have visited either of the two countries.”

To quarantine the passengers with symptoms, the local administration has set up facilities at SevenHills Hospital in Mumbai, MLA Hostel in Nagpur and Naidu Hospital at Pune.

The CM has also written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and union health minister Harsh Vardhan to allow starting a testing facility for coronavirus at private laboratories in the state. “The kit and equipment required for testing has to be made available by the Centre. The state government cannot procure it on its own,” he said.

Thackeray also declared invoking section 2 of the Epidemic Diseases Act 1897, which will be used against all those found not cooperating the state. “For instance, if someone is not ready to be admitted in a hospital then he can be compulsory admitted to the hospital by using provisions of the act,” said Tope.