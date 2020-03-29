Stop exodus of migrants: Guv to state

mumbai

Updated: Mar 29, 2020 00:26 IST

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Saturday spoke to all the six divisional commissioners in the state over the rising cases of coronavirus and on the exodus of migrants from various districts to their hometowns amid the lockdown.

Koshyari has asked the divisional commissioners in Nagpur, Amravati, Pune, Nashik, Konkan and Aurangabad to direct every district collector to take measures to stop migrants from leaving the state and make basic provisions of accommodation and food for them.

He has also directed the state machinery to make public announcements across cities and industrial townships to appeal to migrant and daily wage labourers to stay where they are and avoid travelling during the lockdown.

On Saturday, seven migrant workers heading home to Rajasthan were mowed down by a speeding truck on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway, following which four of them died.