Home / Mumbai News / Tablighi returnees from Delhi are like human bombs, says Devendra Fadnavis

Tablighi returnees from Delhi are like human bombs, says Devendra Fadnavis

The former chief minister of Maharashtra also demanded that such attendees be tracked and screened.

mumbai Updated: Apr 08, 2020 21:25 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Mumbai
Senior BJP leader and former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.
Senior BJP leader and former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.(PTI file photo)
         

Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday called the Tablighi Jamaat members who had attended the religious congregation in Nizamuddin last month as “human bombs” who can potentially spread infection among large population.

The former chief minister also demanded that such attendees be tracked and screened.

Issuing a video message after meeting Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Fadnavis said, “The coronavirus infected people who have come from the congregation at the Nizamuddin in New Delhi are a kind of human bombs. They can cause infection in the largescale population.

“It is imperative to trace, track and treat these people,” he said.

According to government, coronavirus positive cases jumped across the country, after many Tablighis travelled back to their respective states.

