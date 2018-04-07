Will ensure timely payment of salary to Mumbai’s BEST staff, says new chairman

Shiv Sena corporator Ashish Chemburkar was on Friday elected as chairman of BEST panel, the policy-making body of Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking.

Chemburkar, who is also a corporator from Worli (Ward 196), promised to improve the condition and frequency of BEST buses. Besides, he assured to increase earnings of BEST, which is going through its worst financial crisis.

Chemburkar has been appointed chairman of BEST panel for the fourth time replacing another Shiv Sena corporator Anil Kokil, who will also be a member of the panel. He has been re-elected to the post after 14 years. Earlier, he had chaired the panel for three terms from 2002 to 2005.

Chemburkar said priority will be given to acquire the Rs376.70-crore budget, for the financial year 2018-19 passed in the general body meeting of the municipal corporation, in coordination with the Mayor, the standing committee chairman, and municipal commissioner. The corporation has referred back the budget to the BEST panel.

Assuring steps to retain the power consumers from switching to other power supply companies, Chemburkar said improving the power network by replacing the low capacity wires with higher ones, he will try to ensure uninterrupted power supply. He said he will try to ensure that salary of BEST employees is paid before 10th of every month. “I will try to persuade with the municipal commissioner and others for the merger of the BEST budget,” said Chemburkar. Eight members including Kokil and a senior Congress member Ravi Raja were re-appointed on the panel.