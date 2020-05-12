Bryan Adams rants about ‘bat eating, virus making greedy b**tards’ in new post, deletes tweet after being called racist

music

Singer Bryan Adams went on a rant about ‘bat eating, wet market animal selling, virus making greedy b**tards’ in a new Instagram post, and disabled comments after being called out for racism. He was complaining about cancelled gigs.

Sharing a video of himself performing his 1983 hit Cuts Like a Knife, Adams wrote on Instagram, “Tonight was supposed to be the beginning of a tenancy of gigs at the Royal Albert Hall, but thanks to some f—ing bat eating, wet market animal selling, virus making greedy b**tards, the whole world is now on hold, not to mention the thousands that have suffered or died from this virus.”

He continued, “My message to them other than ‘thanks a f—ing lot’ is go vegan.” It is believed that Covid-19 emerged from animal-to-human transfer in a wet market in China’s Wuhan. It has since spread to most countries in the world, and has affected over four million people.

“To all the people missing out on our shows, I wish I could be there more than you know. It’s been great hanging out in isolation with my children and family, but I miss my other family, my band, my crew and my fans. Take care of yourselves and hope we can get the show on the road again soon,” Adams said.

His post had close to 2000 comments before he seemingly disabled them. He also began trending on Twitter, with several people calling his statements racially motivated. Amy Go, president of the Chinese Canadian National Council for Social Justice, said, according to CBC News,“People look up to public figures. He is seen as an idol by many. It justifies this racist hatred against Chinese.… This is so irresponsible and just so, so, so, so racist.”

“Wow. What racist garbage coming from someone I respected,” wrote one Instagram user. “I thought you’d be a better human being than this,” wrote another person. “The beginning of your message is some seriously racist garbage and everyone here agreeing with you is disgusting.”

If Bryan Adams wants to blame my people for the pandemic then at the very least we get to blame him for making our elementary school dances tedious and torturous. — Jen Sookfong Lee (@JenSookfongLee) May 12, 2020

Adams also shared a link to the Instagram post on Twitter, inviting another round of criticism. He later deleted the tweet. “This tweet from @bryanadams.... ugh. Angry. Stigmatizing. Hate baiting. Scientifically wonky. I get that people are frustrated, but this kind of aggressive messaging from an influencer helps no one,” one person wrote.

Another person jokingly rewrote the lyrics to Adams’ famous Summer of 69 song: “wrote my first real racist tweet / my career already in decline / blaming the Chinese for my lack of income / was the summer of COVID one-nine.”

