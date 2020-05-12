e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 12, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Music / Bryan Adams rants about ‘bat eating, virus making greedy b**tards’ in new post, deletes tweet after being called racist

Bryan Adams rants about ‘bat eating, virus making greedy b**tards’ in new post, deletes tweet after being called racist

Singer Bryan Adams deleted a tweet and disabled comments on an Instagram post after being slammed for perceived racist comments about the coronavirus and its origins.

music Updated: May 12, 2020 12:15 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Bryan Adams in a screengrab from his video.
Bryan Adams in a screengrab from his video.
         

Singer Bryan Adams went on a rant about ‘bat eating, wet market animal selling, virus making greedy b**tards’ in a new Instagram post, and disabled comments after being called out for racism. He was complaining about cancelled gigs.

Sharing a video of himself performing his 1983 hit Cuts Like a Knife, Adams wrote on Instagram, “Tonight was supposed to be the beginning of a tenancy of gigs at the Royal Albert Hall, but thanks to some f—ing bat eating, wet market animal selling, virus making greedy b**tards, the whole world is now on hold, not to mention the thousands that have suffered or died from this virus.”

 

View this post on Instagram

CUTS LIKE A KNIFE. A song by me. Tonight was supposed to be the beginning of a tenancy of gigs at the @royalalberthall, but thanks to some fucking bat eating, wet market animal selling, virus making greedy bastards, the whole world is now on hold, not to mention the thousands that have suffered or died from this virus. My message to them other than "thanks a fucking lot" is go vegan. To all the people missing out on our shows, I wish I could be there more than you know. It’s been great hanging out in isolation with my children and family, but I miss my other family, my band, my crew and my fans. Take care of yourselves and hope we can get the show on the road again soon. I’ll be performing a snippet from each album we were supposed to perform for the next few days. X❤️ #songsfromisolation #covid_19 #banwetmarkets #selfisolation #bryanadamscutslikeaknife #govegan🌱

A post shared by Bryan Adams (@bryanadams) on

He continued, “My message to them other than ‘thanks a f—ing lot’ is go vegan.” It is believed that Covid-19 emerged from animal-to-human transfer in a wet market in China’s Wuhan. It has since spread to most countries in the world, and has affected over four million people.

“To all the people missing out on our shows, I wish I could be there more than you know. It’s been great hanging out in isolation with my children and family, but I miss my other family, my band, my crew and my fans. Take care of yourselves and hope we can get the show on the road again soon,” Adams said.

His post had close to 2000 comments before he seemingly disabled them. He also began trending on Twitter, with several people calling his statements racially motivated. Amy Go, president of the Chinese Canadian National Council for Social Justice, said, according to CBC News,“People look up to public figures. He is seen as an idol by many. It justifies this racist hatred against Chinese.… This is so irresponsible and just so, so, so, so racist.”

Also read: Meiyang Chang features in powerful video on racism: ‘My name is Chang and I am not coronavirus’

“Wow. What racist garbage coming from someone I respected,” wrote one Instagram user. “I thought you’d be a better human being than this,” wrote another person. “The beginning of your message is some seriously racist garbage and everyone here agreeing with you is disgusting.”

 

 Adams also shared a link to the Instagram post on Twitter, inviting another round of criticism. He later deleted the tweet. “This tweet from @bryanadams.... ugh. Angry. Stigmatizing. Hate baiting. Scientifically wonky. I get that people are frustrated, but this kind of aggressive messaging from an influencer helps no one,” one person wrote.

Another person jokingly rewrote the lyrics to Adams’ famous Summer of 69 song: “wrote my first real racist tweet / my career already in decline / blaming the Chinese for my lack of income / was the summer of COVID one-nine.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
In Pompeo’s 7-nation concall, focus on China over accountability, dependency
In Pompeo’s 7-nation concall, focus on China over accountability, dependency
PM Modi to address nation at 8pm today, day after meeting with CMs on Covid-19 lockdown
PM Modi to address nation at 8pm today, day after meeting with CMs on Covid-19 lockdown
Glenmark starts clinical trials for potential Covid-19 drug in India
Glenmark starts clinical trials for potential Covid-19 drug in India
Air India staffer tests positive for Covid-19, office sealed for two days
Air India staffer tests positive for Covid-19, office sealed for two days
LIVE: Delhi CM asks citizens to send suggestions on lifting lockdown, relaxations
LIVE: Delhi CM asks citizens to send suggestions on lifting lockdown, relaxations
Who’s this batting like Sachin: Ex-Pak captain mistook Sehwag as Tendulkar
Who’s this batting like Sachin: Ex-Pak captain mistook Sehwag as Tendulkar
Maruti to bring out first batch of cars today since resuming work amid lockdown
Maruti to bring out first batch of cars today since resuming work amid lockdown
Why covid is deadlier for men & the rape which sparked a covid fear in Tihar
Why covid is deadlier for men & the rape which sparked a covid fear in Tihar
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19PM ModiIndian RailwaysCovid-19 Lockdown

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

music news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In