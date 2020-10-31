Halloween 2020: The K-pop edition

music

Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 12:03 IST

Halloween is one of the most fun times to be a K-pop fan. From creepy costumes galore to themed performances and broadcasts, there’s a lot of content to devour. Halloween might have originated in Europe, but South Korean celebrities seem to love this ghostly festival just as much as a zombie loves human brain. They are always trying to one up each other when it comes to unleashing their freaky and quirky sides on the occasion. This year, while the usual big parties were not possible, thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Halloween spirit remained high in Hallyu land.

Sunmi, the Gashina hitmaker, turned into Maleficent and Koanashi, to wish her fans for Halloween. The former Wonder Girls member is quite a unique performer, and quirky might as well be her middle name.

Sunmi as Maleficent (left) and Koanashi ( Twitter/Miyaohyeah )

Singer and record producer Gray found his Halloween inspiration in the Sheriff Woody, the cowboy from Toy Story films. He also shared snippets from a small gathering with other musicians in his Instagram stories.

Sultry songstress Lee Hi brought out her devilish side. Seems like Lee Hi had an early Halloween celebration with some of her friends, including singer Jamie, who also brought forth her A-game.

The biggest highlights of the Halloween season though were the special performances by several groups — Everglow, Cravity, Loona, WEi, Verivery, and more — complete with costume and makeup ranging from scary to cutesy.

Here’s ATEEZ’s chilling rendition of The Black Cat Nero, wherein they seem to be playing werecats:

Horror queens Dreamcatcher— the all-girl sextet whose group concept itself is supernatural — shared a Halloween special dance version of their song Boca for their fans. The dress code? Zombies from the historical drama Kingdom!

K-pop group Dreamcatcher as Korean zombies ( Twitter/hf_dreamcatcher )

Meanwhile, K-pop group Stray Kids brought the Halloween spirit into their virtual fan meeting. Fans got to see their favourite stars dressed as Draco Malfoy, Chucky the murderous doll, Grim Reaper from the hit K-drama Goblin, Sherlock Holmes, etc.

Stray Kids Bangchan as a vampire ( Twitter/Stray_Kids )

Girl group Everglow also had a Halloween party among themselves, and seems like their theme was all-female gang made of kickass heroines.

(L-R) Mia as Matilda, Onda as Harley Quinn, Aisha as Lara Croft, EU as Sarah Connor, Sihyeon as Scarlet Witch, Yiren as Black Widow ( Twitter/Everglow_staff )

K-pop group The Boyz made quite a motley crew for their Halloween outing. While some went the superhero route, others turned towards popular Korean movies and dramas. Can you spot Lee Min Ho’s character from Boys Over Flowers and Song Joong Ki’s Werewolf Boy?

K-pop group The Boyz at their Halloween event ( Twitter/Creker_Theboyz )

Another fun Halloween surprise was Momoland’s online party, where the singers turned up as Tinkerbell, Catwoman, Sailor Moon, Marilyn Monroe, and the most hilarious of all, characters from the popular game Among Us.

(L-R) JooE, Jane and Nayun, Hyebin, Ahin, Nancy from Momoland ( Twitter/MMLD_Official )

Sadly, the biggest names from the industry, such as BTS, Blackpink, GOT7, EXO, etc. remained missing in spooky action. Here’s hoping Halloween 2021 will be bigger and safer for all, and free of coronavirus. Until then, take style cues from these looks and have yourself a creeptastic celebration, with social distancing guidelines, of course. Happy Hallyuween!

Interact with the author at Twitter/@TheMissCurious

