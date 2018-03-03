Jubin Nautiyal on singing remakes: I feel lucky that I get to sing the songs I have grown up listening to

He might be known for singing remakes of popular classics such as Humma Humma in the 2017 film Ok Jaanu (Orginally sung by Remo Fernandes in the film Bombay, 1995) and Kisi Se Pyar Ho Jaye in Kaabil (original sung by Kishore Kumar as Dil Kya Kare in Julie, 1975). However, Jubin Nautiyal isn’t bothered about being stereotyped as “a singer who only sings remakes”. The 27-year-old says that he feels “lucky” to have been able to create an impact with his versions of the songs.

“I never take too much pressure about getting typecast. I feel extremely lucky that I get to sing the songs I have grown up listening to. I get to sing them in the way I want to,” he says.

Jubin elaborates that remix versions give the new generation a fresh perspective. “The younger generation gets the chance to listen to the same melody and the same words that they probably never even heard of. I don’t know about anyone else, but in my family, so many kids hadn’t heart Dil Kya Kare , but now they know how beautiful that song is, after they heard my version,” adds Jubin.

The singer maintains that he would never reject a song just because it’s a remake of an old song. “For me, a song is a song. It doesn’t matter whether it is a recreation, an original track or a folk song. If the song is good, and I like it, I will sing it. I don’t have anything subconsciously going in my head that if it’s a remake, I will sing it in a particular way, or things like that,” he explains.

Interact with the author on Twittter/@sammysamarth