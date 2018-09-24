New Metro link in Noida, underpass to be unveiled by November

The Noida authority is expected to unveil the 29.707km Noida-Greater Noida Metro link and open the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) underpass for public use by November-end. Preparations are underway to inaugurate three projects — an international airport at Jewar along the Yamuna Expressway, a 2.5km elevated road above Dadri Road and a 5.5km elevated road above the Shahdara drain — in November.

“We are trying to finish all remaining work at the NTPC underpass before November. And the 29.707km Noida-Greater Noida Metro link will also be ready for the public. Two elevated road projects will be the other mega projects on which we will start work this year,” Alok Tandon, chief executive officer of the Noida authority, said.

“We are hoping that the Prime Minister inaugurates the elevated roads and the Jewar airport, and opens the Noida-Greater Noida Metro link together at one event. We are working out the schedule to fix the date. Metro work is almost ready and formalities for Jewar airport are also almost finished,” Dr Mahesh Sharma, MP, Gautam Budh Nagar, said.

Noida-Greater Noida Metro link

The Aqua Line to connect Noida and Greater Noida through a 29.707km Metro link is expected to be opened to the public in November. The commissioner of Metro rail safety is conducting inspections to give safety clearances to make way for operations on this link.

NTPC underpass

The underpass at the busy traffic intersection near the NTPC in Sector 24-32 , which has been delayed by nearly two years, will be inaugurated in November. The authority had started work on June 30, 2015.

The underpass has been built at a cost of ₹55.55 crore. It is 640-metre-long and is at the intersection of sectors 24, 25A, 32 and 33A.

International airport, Jewar

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath assured farmers in a meeting held in Lucknow on September 19 that the work on this project will begin in November. “Since more than 70% of 5,926 farmers have agreed to give their land for the airport project, the state government will issue a notification to make way for land acquisition by next week,” Thakur Dhirendra Singh, MLA, Jewar, said.

The estimated budget for the project is ₹15,000- 20,000 crore and the airport is expected to be operational by 2022-23.

Elevated road above Shahdara drain

The Uttar Pradesh government’s Rajkiya Nirman Nigam is set to begin work on the 5.5km elevated road above the Shahdara drain. The objective behind this elevated road (that has an estimated budget of ₹550 crore) is to provide seamless connectivity to motorists who travel from east Delhi to the Noida Expressway.

Elevated road above DSC Road

Construction on the 2.5km elevated road above the snarl-ridden Dadri-Surajpur-Chhalera (DSC) Road will begin with an aim to provide seamless connectivity to thousands of motorists. The stretch passes through Barola and Bhangel villages. In August 2012, the authority had conceived the idea of constructing an elevated road for the first time.

First Published: Sep 24, 2018 04:48 IST