Dubai family visa: Is your salary enough to bring spouse, children or parents to UAE? What Indians should know

Indians working in Dubai can generally sponsor their spouse and eligible children on a monthly salary of Dh3,000 (around ₹78,000) if their employer provides accommodation. Without employer-provided housing, the minimum income rises to Dh4,000 (around ₹1.04 lakh), according to the UAE’s Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP).

Planning to bring family to Dubai? What Indians need to earn to sponsor spouse, children or parents (Unsplash)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

However, residents planning to bring their parents to Dubai face a different set of requirements. Dubai’s General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) lists a minimum monthly salary of Dh10,000 (around ₹2.6 lakh) for parent sponsorship, along with accommodation and supporting-document requirements.

Here is what Indian residents should know about UAE family residence visas, based on official government guidance.

ALSO READ: UK work visa update: New rule lets workers leave abusive employers; here's what Indians should know

1. What is the minimum salary to sponsor your spouse and children?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} According to the ICP’s official residence permit requirements, a foreign resident must have a valid UAE residence permit and demonstrate sufficient income to sponsor eligible family members. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the ICP’s official residence permit requirements, a foreign resident must have a valid UAE residence permit and demonstrate sufficient income to sponsor eligible family members. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The general minimum monthly income is:

Dh3,000 (around ₹ 78,000): When the employer provides accommodation. Dh4,000 (around ₹ 1.04 lakh): When the employer does not provide accommodation.

The sponsor must also arrange suitable housing for the family and provide proof of the relationship with the sponsored individuals.

Eligible family members generally include a spouse, unmarried daughters, sons under the age of 25 and children with special needs, regardless of age, subject to the applicable conditions.

For Indian professionals living in Dubai, meeting the salary threshold is therefore only one part of the eligibility process. The authorities must also be satisfied with the accommodation and supporting documents.

2. How much salary do you need to sponsor parents in Dubai?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The income requirement is higher for residents seeking to sponsor their parents.

ALSO READ: US visa types for Indians: Tourist, student, H-1B, Green Card and other categories explained

According to GDRFA Dubai’s requirements, applicants sponsoring their mother and father must provide a salary certificate for government-sector employees or an employment contract for private-sector employees showing a minimum monthly salary of Dh10,000.

The listed documents also include:

A copy of the sponsored parent’s passport. An attested tenancy contract suitable for the number of family members. A bank statement covering the previous three months.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The GDRFA page sets out these conditions under its residence permit service for humanitarian cases. Applicants should confirm the route applicable to their circumstances directly with the authority before applying.

3. What documents are needed for a family residence visa?

The ICP’s service guidance lists requirements including a valid passport, proof of family relationship, suitable accommodation and evidence of financial solvency.

Depending on the application, residents may need to submit the sponsor’s residence details, passports and photographs of family members, an attested marriage certificate or birth certificates, and a salary certificate or employment contract.

Applicants should check whether their marriage or birth certificates require attestation before submitting them.

4. What should Indians check before applying?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Indian residents should first establish which salary threshold applies to the family member they want to sponsor. They should then confirm accommodation and documentation requirements with the relevant immigration authority.

Dubai residents can check the latest rules with GDRFA Dubai. Residents in other emirates should consult ICP, as procedures may differ.

The key distinction is that qualifying to sponsor a spouse or children does not automatically mean a resident meets the separate requirements for sponsoring parents. Checking the applicable rules before beginning the process can help families prepare the right documents and avoid unnecessary delays.