US visa wait times for Indians rise; Mumbai, Delhi see longest visitor visa appointment delays

The US Department of State has updated visa interview wait times for Indian applicants, providing the latest estimates for visitor, student, work-related and crew and transit visa categories across five consular posts in India.

US visa wait times for Indians. (X/@USAndIndia)

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According to the department’s Global Visa Wait Times tracker, updated on October 21, applicants seeking B1/B2 visitor visas can expect the next available interview appointment in seven and a half to 12 months, depending on the consulate. The estimates also show differences in appointment availability for students, exchange visitors and applicants seeking petition-based visas.

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The official tracker covers Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai and New Delhi. It provides both the average wait for visitor visa interviews during the previous month and the estimated time until the next available appointment.

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US visa wait times across five Indian consulates

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{{#usCountry}} The following are the latest figures published by the US State Department for applicants requiring an interview. {{/usCountry}}

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The latest figures published by the US State Department for applicants requiring an interview. (Image generated by AI)

Visitor visa appointments: What the latest data shows

For B1/B2 visitor visas, Mumbai has the longest estimated wait for the next available appointment, at 12 months. New Delhi follows at 11 months, while Hyderabad lists 10.5 months. The estimated wait is 8.5 months in Kolkata and 7.5 months in Chennai.

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The average wait times recorded during the previous month differ from current appointment estimates in some locations. In New Delhi, for instance, the average wait was seven months, while the next available appointment is estimated to be 11 months away. Mumbai's average was 12.5 months, compared with 12 months for the next available appointment.

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The department says these figures measure different things: the average wait reflects the period from fee payment to interview for applicants who attended interviews during the previous month, while the next available appointment is a current estimate.

Student and work visa timelines

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For F, M and J student and exchange visas, Hyderabad has the shortest estimated wait among the five posts, at one month. Kolkata lists 2.5 months, New Delhi three months, Chennai 3.5 months and Mumbai four months.

For petition-based categories, which include H, L, O, P and Q visas, Hyderabad has the longest estimated wait at 6.5 months. New Delhi lists 3.5 months, Chennai 2.5 months, Mumbai two months and Kolkata one month.

For crew and transit visas, Hyderabad lists less than half a month, followed by Mumbai at 1.5 months and New Delhi at three months. The tracker does not provide estimates for Chennai and Kolkata in this category.

How applicants can check for earlier appointments

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The State Department says embassies and consulates release additional appointment slots regularly. Applicants who have already scheduled an interview can check the appointment system for earlier openings and reschedule if a suitable slot becomes available.

The department cautions that wait-time estimates do not guarantee an appointment within a specific period. The published figures also do not include appointments for applicants eligible for an interview waiver. Applicants should consult the official tracker and the relevant embassy or consulate website for the latest information.