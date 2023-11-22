In step with the evolving global landscape of skills

Intricately woven into the fabric of the G20 agenda, skilling has emerged as a focal point on the global stage. As we traverse the path of transforming the global skills landscape from school to work, a synchronised effort from schools, higher education institutions, industries, MSMEs, governments, and individuals becomes imperative. The question that lingers is: What are our next moves? PREMIUM Even graduates, armed with professional degrees, find themselves lacking the essential skills that make them “wanted” or “employable”.

In the wake of a world recovering from the pandemic, signs of economic slowdown persist. Simultaneously, a technology revolution is unfurling, presenting a paradox of diminishing traditional jobs and the ascent of tech and green jobs. The World Economic Forum’s projection of 85 million jobs disrupted by 2025, accompanied by the emergence of 97 million new ones, underscores the evolving synergy between humans, machines, and algorithms. In this dichotomy of progress, traditional roles face disruptions, yet start-ups and small businesses armed with technology are slated to generate 70% of new jobs — a unique and challenging scenario.

Industries and technology are hurtling forward, rendering traditional teaching methodologies obsolete. In high-paced domains like cybersecurity, traditional approaches to teaching no longer suffice, and the shelf life of professional degrees dwindles to a mere few years. Furthermore, professionals often lack essential skills such as critical thinking, problem-solving, communication, and teamwork — crucial for workplace success.

Even graduates, armed with professional degrees, find themselves lacking the essential skills that make them “wanted” or “employable”. A short-term solution, unfortunately, entails additional time and money spent on soft skill courses, creating a barrier for many. Consider an example of engineering graduates specialising in Artificial Intelligence (AI). Despite possessing technical know-how, they might struggle to secure a job due to a lack of effective communication and teamwork skills. This highlights the pressing need for a holistic and comprehensive approach to education that addresses both technical and soft skills.

This glaring deficiency necessitates not only appropriate skills but also a reimagined education framework. Time and resources are essential to acquire the in-demand and future-proof skills needed for the evolving job landscape. For instance, collaborative projects between industries and educational institutions can expose students to real-world challenges, fostering critical thinking and problem-solving abilities.

India, projected to possess the world’s largest workforce by 2027, holds the potential to become a global HR powerhouse. However, bridging the gap between industry-required skills and academic outputs is paramount. Integrating “wanted” skilling programmes into high-school curriculums, with collaboration between industry and academia in curriculum design, can empower students to choose relevant skilling programmes early in their academic journey. Initiatives like Skill India and Samagra Shiksha are steps in the right direction, but acceleration is needed to ensure future readiness.

However, the story doesn’t end here. There is a swaggering new entrant whose impact needs to be factored in too. The global landscape is witnessing a revolution driven by AI in skilling and education. The integration of AI is transforming the learning landscape, providing personalised, anytime, anywhere learning. AI-driven platforms are bridging gaps in traditional education models, offering tailored learning experiences that cater to individual needs.

Consider an AI-driven platform that adapts its content based on a student’s learning style, ensuring a more engaging and effective educational experience. Virtual classrooms and immersive learning environments, powered by AI, simulate real-world scenarios, enhancing problem-solving skills and critical thinking. Imagine a virtual medical simulation where aspiring health care professionals can practise complex procedures, refining their skills in a risk-free environment. The scalability of AI-driven education solutions transcends geographical boundaries. Moreover, AI facilitates continuous learning, allowing individuals to upskill or reskill throughout their careers — a necessity in a rapidly evolving job market.

As we navigate the future of skilling, the collaboration between traditional pedagogy and AI-driven innovations promises a dynamic learning experience. The implementation of AI in mass-scale skilling and education marks a transformative moment.

In conclusion, the global community stands at a pivotal juncture, tasked with redefining and revitalising the skilling ecosystem to embrace the future. The unanimous adoption of the New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration at the G20 Summit ushers in hope. With India predicted to provide 25% of the global workforce and contribute 15% of the Gross Domestic Product by 2047, must I add that the world is indeed banking on us to lead the way!

Ajay Kela is president and CEO, Wadhwani Foundation. The views expressed are personal

